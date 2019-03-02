Last week’s column on Cusie Sullivan and his St. Simons Island fish camp kindled fond memories for Howard Browning, I am happy to report.
Not so happily, I must report that last week’s column contained an error that needs to be addressed. That mistake — and others — will get an airing momentarily. But for now, let’s get back to Howard and his recollections.
The Golden Isles native first met the legendary Gullah-Geechee fishing guide as a youngster of 13 or 14 years old. To recap, Cusie operated Sullivan’s Fish Camp at the water’s edge of South Harrington Road. He spoke in a double-quick Gullah-Geechee dialect, and his knowledge of Georgia’s coastal waters and the fish therein made him a highly prized guide by white anglers far and wide.
In addition to selling bait and tackle out of his shack-on-stilts beside the creek, Cusie also rented boats. But no motors; you had to bring your own boat motor, as Howard and others have noted. Howard and some friends came over from Brunswick one day to rent a boat from Cusie for an outing on the water.
“I might have been 14 years old, but I know it was before I was old enough to drive,” Howard told me this week, recounting his first encounter with Cusie.
Last week’s column reconnected Howard immediately with Cusie’s breakneck Gullah-Geechee speech pattern, as was aptly described by writer and St. Simons Islander Jingle Davis. That was the language of a lengthy going-over that Cusie gave the boys on the particulars of boating safety, Howard recalls.
“He was quite a character,” Howard said. “He would come up and talk to you before you go out. He spoke really fast. And we got the lecture: ‘Don’t get out there and get lost. Don’t make me have to come out there and find you.’”
A bond grew as Howard continued fishing out of Cusie’s camp over the years, eventually proving his worth to the wise old salt. “After a few times, he accepted that we knew a little bit about what we were doing,” Howard said. “We kept fishing there all through high school and college. We all had a lot of respect for Mr. Cusie.”
Years after Cusie’s days there had passed, Howard, a lifelong camera buff, snapped this photo of the man’s aging fish camp shack on stilts. Howard hangs a framed version of this iconic little slice of St. Simons nostalgia in the kitchen of his home on the island.
I mentioned last week that Cusie died in 1970 and is buried in the cemetery at First African Baptist Church on the island. This was news to Elysabeth Hunter, who emailed me seeking more about this cemetery at the historic church. For the record, there is no cemetery at First African Baptist.
More accurately, Cusie is buried in a 2-acre cemetery on the grounds of Musgrove Plantation that is maintained by the members of First African Baptist Church. Elysabeth, a descendant of Cusie, knew that already; she just wanted to make sure I knew. Thanks, Elysabeth.
Cusie is descended from Salih Bilali, an enslaved African muslim who was bound to James Hamilton Couper’s Cannon’s Point plantation on St. Simons Island. Salih was born in western Africa’s region of present-day Mali in the 1770s, according to Colonial Williamsburg’s website, Slavery and Remembrance (http://slaveryandremembrance.org).
Salih could read in Arabic by the time he was captured in the slave trade as a boy of about 12 years old. He went first to the Bahamas, before being acquired by Couper for Cannon’s Point. “There he eventually rose to an important position in the plantation hierarchy,” the Slavery and Remembrance site notes.
By 1816, Salih was the plantation’s head driver, at times left to oversee operations while the Couper family was away. He died in 1846. Salih Bilali was a remarkable man, though not one to be confused with Sapelo Island’s Bilali Muhammad.
That is sort of what I did, in the Feb. 16 history column about Bilali Muhammad. Bilali Muhammad was an enslaved African muslim who could read and write in Arabic by the time he reached Thomas Spalding’s plantation on Sapelo, a journey very similar to his St. Simons counterpart. The late Cornelia Walker Bailey, author of “God, Dr. Buzzard and the Bolito Man,” was among Bilali Muhammad’s many descendants.
St. Simons Islander Emory Rooks was not a descendant of the Sapelo Island Bilali, as I incorrectly stated on Feb. 16. Rooks, who volunteers admirably at both the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center and his beloved First African Baptist Church on St. Simons, is a descendant of Salih Bilali.
About a year ago, Emory mentioned to me his relations to Bilali. Being ignorant at the time of the St. Simons Island’s Bilali, I assumed he was talking about Sapelo Island’s Bilali. Y’all know what they say happens when you assume something.
I discovered the mistake while researching last week’s column on Cusie, during which I learned about Salih Bilali. Emory was too much of gentleman to bring the gaffe to my attention.
While we are at it, Maj. Pierce Butler of the Hampton Point and Butler Island plantations was an Irish immigrant. Reader Benjamin Dyal pointed this out to me after I incorrectly identified Butler in the Jan. 19 column about Little St. Simons Island as being of Scottish heritage. I momentarily confused him and fellow island planters James Hamilton and Couper, both Scottish immigrants. The heritage of these three planters has been correctly noted in past History columns, as well as in my little book with the big title: “A Historical Crash Course on Coastal Georgia and the Golden Isles.”
The errors noted above have been corrected in online versions of the columns, which are found at thebrunswicknews.com. All misstatements of fact are of historical proportion in a column such as this.