Contractors were busy Thursday putting some of the finer touches on a new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick.
Despite the high winds, workers with North Carolina-based Acme Stone Company had little trouble lifting and installing seven memorial stones — one weighing 11,000 pounds and six weighing 2,600 pounds each.
“A lot of people don’t know how to handle it,” said Mark Stevens, president of Acme Stone Company. “I mean, how are you going to handle 11,000 pounds? You have to know how to rig it and let the crane do the lifting.”
Stevens has been in the business of making and installing granite memorials for 40 years, but he didn’t make these in particular. A Canadian company by the name of Picture This On Granite had that honor.
Acme is a family business, Stevens said. As evidence, he pointed to his son and son-in-law, who were also onsite helping install the monuments. He’s gotten some pretty big jobs in the past, however.
Throughout his career, he’s helped build memorials in Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas and on Rikers Island in New York.
Compared to those he had some good things to say about Glynn County’s new park.
“For recognition of veterans, this is the nicest (memorial) I’ve seen,” Stevens said.
Adam Cochren, Glynn County construction inspector, explained a little about the process of installing the posts. A concrete base reaches several feet into the ground and a three-foot hole is drilled into that.
Contractors secure metal posts into the ground with epoxy and apply more epoxy to the upward-pointing end of the post. The memorial stones already had holes in the bottom, all the Acme Stone Company contractors needed to do was line them up.
Easy to say, but difficult to do with 2,600-pound granite slabs, Stevens said.
According to Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning, the park, located between I and J streets in downtown Brunswick, is scheduled for a late April opening. The county will hold a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony just before Memorial Day, he said.
Until the dedication, Public Works Director Dave Austin said the memorial stones will be covered. While the actual ceremony has not been set, he said the idea will be to unveil each one in sequence.