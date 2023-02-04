In his short essay “At the Funeral,” Mark Twain gave advice on how one must behave at memorial services.
He concluded it with, “Do not bring your dog.”
When 40 people gathered Thursday afternoon to honor the memory of Jack Phagan, most brought a dog or two. If seemed fitting for the celebration of Phagan’s life given the venue was the dog park at the Mallery Street athletic fields where Phagan and his beloved little bulldog, Seamus were fixtures.
Indeed, Seamus attended with Phagan’s wife, Jo, and daughter, Jennifer.
Phagan was remembered as the unofficial mayor of the dog park, but near the end he was elected to the position by acclamation.
“He was a marvelous catalyst for this community here,’’ said the Rev. Felix Haynes, who conducted the short service. Haynes brings his own dog to the park where he came to know and appreciate Phagan.
People come from everywhere on the island, Haynes said before the ceremony, and a large number have formed strong friendships as their dogs played.
When Doug and Joan Cummings were looking for a place to live on St. Simons, they walked a short distance down Mallery Street and saw the dog park. They chose their condo partly for their dogs, Vhilli and Barnie, he said.
Marty Zeh was grateful to the county for opening the park, which has a side for big dogs and another for small ones.
Zeh said she started bringing her dog Rosie to the park about 18 months ago when outdoor gatherings were deemed reasonably safe from the spread of COVID.
“It was the first time I had been anywhere since the pandemic,’’ she said.
Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin attended the ceremony and said the dog park was some of the best money the county has spent.
“We get more bang for the buck from this than anything else,’’ he said.
The park cost well under $10,000 and is in constant use, Austin said.
As Seamus trotted up to her feet, Jo Phagan said, “I miss him. They were here together every afternoon.”
Witt Vick said before the ceremony, Phagan was friendly, open and great to talk to. “He knew about cars and trucks, music,’’ Vick said.
As he opened the service, Haynes said, “We hallow his great affability, his humor … his great gift of gab.”
“There is nothing in the entire world more valuable than friendship,’’ Haynes said, and friendships were deepened when dog owners gathered in the park to pray for Phagan.
They did more than pray. Phagan died after 10 weeks in the hospital after never recovering from surgery, one that some believe was unnecessary. During his long hospitalization, Phagan’s friends at the park took turns taking care of and feeding Seamus.
Vick noted that Phagan “didn’t have a lot of governor [on his speech.] Whatever he thought came out.”
There are plans for a memorial to dogs and their owners at the park. Haynes said he hopes Phagan’s name will be listed with the title “Mayor.”
As the ceremony concluded with prayer, the dogs did what they had done throughout, chased each other, wrestled, snarled and bit at each other with soft mouths and tails wagging or bobbing depending on the length.
After the ceremony, some of Phagan’s ashes where scattered onto the mulch.