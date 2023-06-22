The Brunswick community is preparing to honor the memory of a teenager who was gunned down outside his home on June 13 as a fundraiser for his family is underway.

A “homegoing” ceremony is planned at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brunswick High School for Mykal Ellis, 16, who was walking home June 13 when he was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Johnston Street. Mykal was a Brunswick High School student and a rising sophomore running back on the school’s football team.

