The Brunswick community is preparing to honor the memory of a teenager who was gunned down outside his home on June 13 as a fundraiser for his family is underway.
A “homegoing” ceremony is planned at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brunswick High School for Mykal Ellis, 16, who was walking home June 13 when he was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Johnston Street. Mykal was a Brunswick High School student and a rising sophomore running back on the school’s football team.
Plans for a memorial service the day prior as well as the ceremony are in the works. A fundraiser seeking $10,000 also is underway to benefit Mykal’s family and to help pay for expenses in the wake of his death.
Angela Smith, the assistant police chief for the Brunswick Police Department, posted to her personal Facebook page that donations can be made to Martin Funeral Home — 2005 G Street, Brunswick, GA 31520 — to help pay for services. Checks should be made out to Martin Funeral Home, her post said.
“As a community leader, I am asking us to bond together and assist with the burial of an innocent young man who had his future swept away by violence,” Smith said.
There is also a GoFundMe fundraiser set up by Kimberly Prince where donations can be made.
“My’Kal Ellis, a Brunswick High School football player, was walking home from football practice when he was gunned down not even ten steps away from home,” Prince’s GoFundMe page said. “We’re asking for help to help ease the financial burden that is placed on the mother. Any donations big or small will be greatly appreciated.”
The online fundraiser can be found at GoFundMe.com by searching Mykal Ellis.