Merchant mariners lost off St. Simons Island during a 1942 U-Boat attack were remembered at noon Monday in the International Seafarers Center’s annual observance of National Maritime Day.

Twenty-two merchant mariners were killed when the German submarine U-23 torpedoed the SS Oklahoma and the Esson Baton Rouge before dawn on April 8, 1942. Of those killed, several remain buried in Brunswick’s Palmetto Cemetery.

