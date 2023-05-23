Merchant mariners lost off St. Simons Island during a 1942 U-Boat attack were remembered at noon Monday in the International Seafarers Center’s annual observance of National Maritime Day.
Twenty-two merchant mariners were killed when the German submarine U-23 torpedoed the SS Oklahoma and the Esson Baton Rouge before dawn on April 8, 1942. Of those killed, several remain buried in Brunswick’s Palmetto Cemetery.
During the brief ceremony, retired Navy Captain and pastor Larry Boyette rang the Baton Rouge’s ship’s bell before Seafarers Center chaplain Rev. Bob Kasting and volunteer Kimm Antic threw a memorial wreath into St. Simons Sound where it was taken by the outgoing tide.
Kasting explained that Congress declared May 22 as Maritime Day to memorialize the day on 1819 the American steamship Savannah sailed from the U.S. to England. It was the first successful crossing of the Atlantic by steam.
Kasting spoke of the five Esso Baton Rouge crewmen buried in Brunswick — some were moved to their home states in 1999 — and said, “We remember them today.”
He also prayed for those who still sail in international commerce and asked God to “preserve them in body and soul. Be their help and their defense ... bring them safely into port.”