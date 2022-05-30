Army veteran James Vivenzio is energized about commemorating Memorial Day on Monday, just weeks after he helped volunteer on a recent Honor Flight from the Golden Isles.
“It’s something close to my heart after completing the Honor Flight on May 7,” he said. “These guys and gals are what it’s all about.”
Vivenzio said he plans to attend the Taps at Twilight Memorial Day Service at Neptune Park that begins at 5:45 p.m.
“On Memorial Day, we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
Memorial Day is the more somber of the two national holidays dedicated to veterans.
“It really is the true sense of the word. It’s a time to reflect,” he said of Memorial Day.
For those who have lost a loved one serving their country, Vivenzio said they should take comfort in the fact a grateful nation remembers and appreciates their sacrifice.
“It’s a time to recognize what it’s about,” he said. “Veterans Day is when you celebrate who served and who are serving.”
Retired Navy Master Chief Royal Weaver said he typically attends one of the ceremonies and has a low-key day afterward. When people thank him for his service, he said he reminds them Memorial Day is not about the living.
“People have to realize it’s not our day,” he said. “It’s the day to remember those who sacrificed their lives.”
It’s also a day, depending on where you live, that marks the official start of summer. But Weaver takes the day a little more seriously.
“I never say happy Memorial Day,” he said. “I say have a safe Memorial Day.”
Air Force veteran and former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said Memorial Day is a time that brings back memories of those he personally knew who lost their lives in combat.
“I tear up when I hear Taps played,” he said. “I know what it’s like to lose someone in battle.”
Harvey, who is Black, said it’s also a time when he thinks of the little recognition given to Black soldiers who lost their lives in military service.
Harvey said he’ll attend one of the events in town to pay tribute to those fallen heroes.
“I’m going to reflect on the meaning of the day,” he said. “I’m going to watch the flag being raised and salute. It’s a somber day compared to Veterans Day.”