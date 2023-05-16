Memorial Day
Buy Now

Marine Corps Sgt. Logan Stogdill holds the American flag as Cpl. Bradley Czosnyka salutes. Members of the U.S. Marine Security Force at Kings Bay were in a color guard at a Memorial Day observance in 2019 at the Glynn County historic courthouse.

 The Brunswick News/File

A Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate veterans who paid the ultimate price in service of their nation will be held on May 29.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Brunswick with members of the Glynn County Symphony performing.

More from this section

Coastal Georgia's ecology given B grade

Coastal Georgia's ecology given B grade

The overall health of Coastal Georgia’s ecosystem was considered moderately good in 2022 based on a report card released recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division.

Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick

Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick

The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet took place Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. The festival’s entertainment al…

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.