A Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate veterans who paid the ultimate price in service of their nation will be held on May 29.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Brunswick with members of the Glynn County Symphony performing.
Guest speaker will be U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alexander V. Ontivero, who will deliver the Memorial Day address.
Ontivero is a 2012 graduate of Brunswick High where he was a cadet in the Navy Junior ROTC program. He attended Savannah State University on an ROTC scholarship and was commissioned into the Marine Corps upon his graduation in 2016.
Ontivero is an administrative officer with the Marine Corps security battalion at Kings Bay.
Retired Marine Col. Nick Hart, who served 30 years, said it is the first time an active duty officer from Glynn County will speak at the event.
Hart described Ontivero’s selection as a “local boy makes good and returns as an honored guest.”
Another veteran, James Vivenzio, will be honored as the Patriot of the Year, during the event.
After the ceremony, the Elks Lodge will host a free luncheon for those who attended. The lodge is located at 1509 Union St., several blocks from where the ceremony will be held.
Benny Williams, chairman of the Glynn County Veterans Council, said the annual Memorial Day ceremony is a time to commemorate and pay tribute to those who lost their lives defending their nation.
“It’s a time we remember and honor the veterans of our nation who gave their lives,” he said. “We’re taking the time to say thank you.”
Williams said it’s an opportunity to recognize those who sacrificed their lives and thank their surviving family members.
Unfortunately, there are people who treat Memorial Day as another paid day off work, with no plans to attend a ceremony or pay tribute to veterans in other ways, Williams said. Fewer than 1% of Americans have served in the military, yet most claim to be strong supporters.
“We’ve got a lot of people who just pay lip service to veterans,” he said.