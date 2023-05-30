Memorial Day is a “powerful reminder” of the servicemen and women who gave their lives for the principles and values of the United States.

“There are very few who have done it, and those who did, went above and beyond,” said Bennie Williams, chair of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles.

The names of about 30 who died in service were remembered on Memorial Day in the inaugural Wear Blue: Run to Remember 5-kilometer run and 1-mile walk on the St. Simons Island beach.