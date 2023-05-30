Memorial Day is a “powerful reminder” of the servicemen and women who gave their lives for the principles and values of the United States.
“There are very few who have done it, and those who did, went above and beyond,” said Bennie Williams, chair of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles.
U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alexander Ontivero — a 2012 Brunswick High School graduate and battalion adjutant for Battalion Security Force Kings Bay — delivered the keynote address Monday at the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
He spent much of his time growing up in Brunswick and said he couldn’t help but reflect on the sacrifices that allowed him to make his childhood memories. Memorial Day is a time to mourn those lost in service and honor their memory.
“It’s a powerful reminder of those who shouldered the burden of protecting our nation and paid the ultimate price,” Ontivero said.
Those soldiers showed no hesitation in exercising the most profound love of their country, Ontivero continued. They left behind dreams and families for the future of their country.
“The names on that wall,” he said, referencing a marble slab with the names of people from Brunswick who died in the military, “represent the diverse backgrounds of our nation, embodying the rich tapestry of our country.”
Memorial Day is also a time to recognize the sacrifices of the families left behind, Ontivero said. They’ve endured many sleepless nights, heartfelt goodbyes and the pain of loss. While Memorial Day is about the fallen, Ontivero said it’s also essential to honor those who are following in their footsteps, the men and women currently serving in the armed forces.
He said everyone can honor the memories of fallen soldiers by reaching out their hands to help others in need, recommitting themselves every day to the values they sacrificed their lives for, the values they upheld and engaging in the democratic process.
“Let their stories inspire us to become better citizens,” Ontivero said.
James Vivenzio, recipient of the 2023 American Patriot Award, gave a heartfelt and tearful thanks to all those current, past and fallen soldiers and thanked the public for supporting Honor Flight, which transported 67 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials in their honor.