Business is picking up in downtown Brunswick, but it’s not nearly at the levels enjoyed by merchants before the COVID-19 outbreak.
In coming days, downtown merchants will be invited to a retreat, of sorts, to discuss ways to restore public confidence in shopping, dining and conducting business downtown.
Tommy McGraw, owner of the Kress building on Newcastle Street, was among those who had an impromptu meeting Tuesday to brainstorm about ways to reopen downtown.
“We want to support each other,” he said. “The coronavirus is starting to blow over.”
H2o Creative Group will be creating invitations that will be distributed throughout the business community for the gathering at Cedar Lodge in north Camden County at a date in June yet to be determined. Others on the invitation list include members of the Brunswick City Commission.
McGraw said the site was chosen because the 2,280-square-foot special events venue has plenty of room for guests to safely mingle while social distancing at the same time.
“The event space is wide open,” he said.
McGraw said his confidence in the future of downtown remains steadfast. He said the pandemic slowed plans to renovate the Kress building, turn the second floor into condominiums and build a rooftop restaurant with a view of the waterfront.
But “Our plans are still the same,” he said. “We’re still full-steam ahead.”
Justin Callaway, director of NewCity Brunswick, has seen growing confidence in the business community downtown.
“We’re starting to see things pick up,” he said. “It was a busy weekend.”
Callaway continues to believe the demand for living space downtown remains strong and the planned apartments, lofts and condos will be occupied quickly. He believes there are those who will move downtown to be closer to work and businesses.
“I feel like the folks (moving downtown) will actually be local,” he said. “I think we have a lot of data to back that up.”
Callaway doesn’t believe the pandemic will kill the strong momentum that prompted the purchase of unoccupied buildings downtown.
“This is not a situation where people are over extending themselves,” he said. “This was a setback, but people continue to move forward.”