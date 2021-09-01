A community workshop held Tuesday to discuss a proposed seven-pump fueling station at the Harris Teeter store on St. Simons Island didn’t win over a crowd of more than 100 people.
Jeffrey Rentz, with the Williams, Rentz & Moulton law firm, told the audience at the Casino that the meeting was scheduled to address the many concerns voiced by island residents.
“Harris Teeter is going above and beyond to listen to what has been said,” Rentz told the audience.
The goal is to continue to be a great corporate neighbor. The fuel station will “elevate fuel service” on the island, he said.
William Schilling, Jr., a consultant with Kimley Horn, said the proposed station will still allow plenty of parking at the Shops at Sea Island shopping center.
An ongoing traffic study is being conducted, but Schilling pointed out other uses could be found for the site such as a bank, medical facility or other business that would generate more traffic than anticipated if the pumps are built near the store.
He also pointed out that an estimated 39 percent of the fuel station customers are either leaving the Harris Teeter store or planing to go into the store to shop.
“These folks are often times already in the center,” Schilling said.
Island resident Hugh Bourque said island residents don’t want another fueling station.
“If you put in a fueling station in, this guy won’t shop at Harris Teeter,” he said.
Bourque expressed concerns about the traffic congestion near the shopping center.
“Fix the traffic, then come back,” he said.
The common theme among residents who spoke was overdevelopment and commercialization on the island.
Others complained the meeting was never advertised, and they learned about it through social media.
Many of the questions that were unanswered will be addressed in the application when it is submitted to county officials next month, Harris Teeter representatives said.
A conditional-use permit was denied by the Island Planning Commission that would have allowed Harris Teeter to tear down a building leased by Signature Property Group and build the fueling station, complete with a fuel canopy, an attendant’s kiosk and additional parking spaces.
Harris Teeter officials withdrew the application request in February after company officials were unable to get a guarantee their request would be deferred by commissioners until the plans could be modified. The decision forced Harris Teeter to wait six months to resubmit a new application, in effect starting the process over again.