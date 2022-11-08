For golf enthusiasts, there’s no bigger thrill than meeting the athletes who appear on the greens. And one local event will soon offer that very opportunity — and for a good cause.
The St. Simons Island Rotary Club will host its 11th annual Meet the RSM Pros at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $110 per person and will include cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres as well as silent and live auctions.
According to Janice Lamattina, the Rotary Club’s president-elect, the event will offer some new twists for the 2022 soiree.
“This year’s event will be at the Heritage Center by the Lighthouse in the village! There’s a wine pull with lots of wines and champagne valued over $50,” she said.
“Many new, never before seen, auction items: a guided tour at Okefenokee, tickets to SSLT Oyster Roast, all expenses paid ‘stay-cation’ at Sea Palms and a ski-in/ski-out Park City condo.”
While the attendees can enjoy an exciting evening, perhaps the best reason to participate is to support the cause behind it. Rotary of St. Simons Island will donate the funds raised to local children’s charities.
“What a great combo,” Lamattina notes. “St. Simons Island Rotary is proud to partner with the RSM tournament again. Over the past 10 years, our Meet the RSM Pros event has raised over $250,000.
“SSI Rotary is a small nonprofit, so 100% of the event proceeds go to help children’s charities in Glynn County. We support grants from area organizations that work with disabled and disadvantaged children.”
The RSM Classic, a PGA TOUR event hosted by local pro Davis Love III, is played on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island. Play will begin Nov. 14 and will continue to Nov. 20. The tournament itself also raises substantial funds for charities, both local and national, through the Davis Love Foundation. Over the first 12 years, the classic has raised more than $28.8 million to support charities. The funds benefit many organizations including Special Olympics and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia. For more information or for tickets, visit rsmclassic.com.