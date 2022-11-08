110822_MeetThePros
Charles Howell III speaks at a previous Meet the Pros event hosted by the St. Simons Rotary Club. This year's event will be held Nov. 16 at the AW Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. 

 Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

For golf enthusiasts, there’s no bigger thrill than meeting the athletes who appear on the greens. And one local event will soon offer that very opportunity — and for a good cause.

The St. Simons Island Rotary Club will host its 11th annual Meet the RSM Pros at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $110 per person and will include cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres as well as silent and live auctions.

