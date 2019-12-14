He was a champion of the downtrodden. He would hear no talk of slavery in his realm. He envisioned a world where every man stood a fair chance of prospering by his own merits. He strived for a setting where religious tolerance prevailed throughout the land.
The man was Gen. James Oglethorpe and that land was the Colony of Georgia. Of course, neither Oglethorpe nor this altruistic colony ever quite managed to live up to those great expectations. Still, the life of this man who came into his own during the 18th Century’s Age of Enlightenment still resonates through the ages.
Come see for yourself today out at Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island. Fort Frederica’s Holiday Open House (1 to 4 p.m.) is coinciding with Oglethorpe’s 323rd birthday. Oglethorpe himself will be there, in the person of Scott Hodges. The Darien native has been portraying Georgia’s founding father for so long he only slips into character just to be Scott. Scott’s Oglethorpe speaks the Kings’ English with such finesse that he has been known to pass it off on visitors from across the pond.
The period dress Ogle ... er, I mean, Scott dons is accurate in every detail. “I wear a wig and dress clothing, no matter how hot it is,” Scott once told a newspaper interviewer. “There are three layers of wool and two layers of linen. I always make sure to shave very well, because that is the mark of a real gentleman, especially in the 18th century.”
In addition to a knack for acting the part, Scott has conducted painstaking research on his subject, as well as the place and time in which he lived. And he is always too happy to share that knowledge, typically delivered in first-person accounts as told by Oglethorpe.
Before you go, here is a little background on the man. Oglethorpe, that is. He was born in December of 1696 in London, the last of 10 children. He lived in relative affluence, spending much of his youth at Westbrook Manor, the country estate in Godalming of parents Eleanor and Theophilus Oglethorpe.
Oglethorpe’s restlessness, desire for adventure and advancement showed itself early on. Oglethorpe dropped out of college at Oxford University the same year he entered, 1714, positioning himself instead to make his mark in the Austro-Turkish War that was brewing in Europe.
He would later prove his mettle as an aide to Prince Eugene of Savoy during a successful campaign against the Turks.
He returned to Oxford, but never finished school. Back in Godalming, he successfully ran for a seat in the House of Commons in 1722. After a friend’s death in London’s notorious debtors prison in 1729, Oglethorpe delved further into the horrid conditions that permeated such institutions. His time on a parliamentary committee to investigate prison conditions was the impetus for Oglethorpe’s drive to establish the 13th and final British colony in the Americas.
“They believed that if given a chance, England’s ‘worthy poor’ could be transformed into farmers, merchants, and artisans,” Edwin L. Jackson writes for New Georgia Encyclopedia. “But strict rules would be needed to prevent the class divisions that plagued English society. Thus, all settlers would work their own land, with slavery and large landholdings specifically prohibited.”
Well, two out of three is not bad. Georgia was in fact the only British colony in the Americas that did ban slavery at the time. Settlers would each be granted land holdings, for setting up trade shops, homes and farming.
Debtors? “But by this time any ideas of Georgia’s being a haven for debtors in English prisons had long vanished,” Jackson writes. Not one of the original 114 men, women and children who settled Yamacraw Bluff on the Savannah River in 1732 came from a debtor’s prison. By the best estimates I can find, less than a dozen folks from debtors prisons ever made it to Georgia.
Oglethorpe’s colony welcomed a broad spectrum of worshipers for that era, however, with everything from Lutheran Salzburgers, Dutch Reformers and Presbyterians settling there. Against his fellow trustees’ wishes, Oglethorpe also welcomed a congregation of 42 Jewish immigrants to the colony. They arrived in Georgia in July of 1733 aboard the ship William. On-board was Jewish physician Dr. Samuel Nunes, who treated and saved the lives of many in the colony who were suffering from a Yellow Fever outbreak.
Afterward, Oglethorpe invited them to settle in the colony.
The new colony, however, did not allow Catholics. This was due in part to Britain’s rivalry with Spain, a Catholic nation and its biggest adversary in the New World.
That brings us to Oglethorpe’s other priority. Located in a hotly contested no-man’s land between Spanish Florida and the Carolinas, Georgia was a not-so-subtle taunt to Spain’s claims in the New World. And by all accounts, Oglethorpe eagerly embraced this military role.
Fort Frederica and the township it supported were established in 1736 as a main line of defense against incursions from Spain. There were other military outposts, including Fort St. Simons on the island’s south end and two additional forts on Cumberland Island.
Oglethorpe struck first, staging a failed siege of the Spanish at St. Augustine in 1740. But the Spanish came calling in July of 1742. Oglethorpe led a group of soldiers, Scottish Highlanders and natives who delivered a punishing ambush to Spanish soldier marching on Fort Frederica. He arrived at the famed Battle of Bloody Marsh just as it had ended, but on his way the general managed to turn back British troops who were retreating from the fray.
The Spanish retreated, never again advancing north of Florida.
Oglethorpe returned to England in 1743, called back to answer to ultimately unfounded charges of misconduct. In 1744, Parliament voted to reimburse the substantial amounts of personal money he had invested in the colony.
He never returned to Georgia. Those who had been calling for slavery in Georgia had their way in 1751.
Oglethorpe married heiress Elizabeth Wright in September of 1744. They resided in her Cranham Hall estate outside of London. He remained in the military.
He lived to see America gain its independence over Great Britain. His thoughts on the Revolution are not recorded. However, Oglethorpe expressed “great esteem and regard for America” when he welcomed newly appointed U.S. Ambassador John Adams on June 4, 1785.
He died later that month.
This, however, is but a chronology of events. One that only skims the surface.
If you want to meet the man behind the history, head out to Fort Frederica today and say hello to Scott. Uh, I’m mean, Gen. Oglethorpe.