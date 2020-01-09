An attempt to stay the execution of a man convicted of a 1987 convenience store clerk’s murder fell short Wednesday as Glynn County Chief Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett ruled against defense motions for DNA testing.
Jurors in 1989 found Jimmy Fletcher Meders guilty of shooting 47-year-old Don Carroll Anderson twice following a night of drinking, in which Meders also robbed the store of $31. Meders went a full year after his arrest before alleging one of the men he was with that night, Bill Arnold, was actually the trigger man.
Attorneys with the Southern Center for Human Rights argued a sophisticated kind of DNA analysis, known under the brand name TrueAllele, only became admitted for use in Georgia in 2018. This analysis could take a mixture of DNA from the murder weapon and separate it out in a way that could prove whether multiple people — not only Meders and Arnold, but Greg Creel and Randy Harris — also handled the firearm.
Defense counsel said that during the trial, prosecutors and investigating police alleged only Meders handled the firearm, and multiple DNA contributors would at least throw into dispute who was the gunman at the scene. Attorney Michael Admirand asked Scarlett, was it fair to execute a man if we can’t be certain who held the gun?
“The gun is downstairs, we could do this in a matter of weeks,” Admirand said.
Among the questions needing satisfaction was whether the defense could have or should have made this motion at an earlier date. Dr. Mark Perlin, chief scientific and executive officer at Cybergenetics, the company responsible for TrueAllele, testified that DNA testing that could amplify small enough amounts to where it would be useful — like in this case — wasn’t possible until around 20 years ago, and the sort of probabilistic genotype matching, like TrueAllele, didn’t become available until around 2009. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation didn’t adopt the technology until 2018.
Perlin said he made extraordinary efforts to appear in this hearing Wednesday. He cut short a business trip to Oman, where he was training the Royal Oman Police on building a workable DNA database. Perlin said he felt it was necessary to testify in the Meders case because of the possibility DNA testing could mean the difference between a man’s life or death.
Perlin said that in his experience, handguns typically yielded four to five different DNA contributors, and sometimes as many as eight. The gun used in this crime, a .357-caliber model, he said had a rough grip that tended to be better at collecting DNA material than other handguns with smoother grips.
“It’s common there is a lot of DNA on a handgun,” Perlin said, noting that under proper storage there shouldn’t be a problem in extracting DNA from the firearm, even if it’s been more than 32 years since a person touched it barehanded, as in this matter.
Ultimately, Perlin said that between the GBI and Cybergenetics, on an expedited basis a DNA report could be available for the gun in four to six weeks.
As to whether this request could’ve come at a different point during Meders’ lengthy and complex appeals process, attorney Jim Jenkins said he wasn’t aware of TrueAllele technology until talking with SCHR attorneys in September 2019. Jenkins headed up Meders’ appeals for the better part of 30 years.
“The possibility of DNA testing, it really shook my world, honestly,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins worked with Andru Volinsky on the case, but said that when Volinsky announced his candidacy for New Hampshire governor in July 2019 — and the fact Jenkins now lives in Colorado — he couldn’t handle the load of the case, which was where the SCHR attorneys stepped in and took over.
Sabrina Graham, state senior assistant attorney general, argued that regardless of how many people’s DNA are on the murder weapon, one of those DNA contributors is Meders, and the overwhelming amount of evidence presented at trial would still lead to a reasonable conclusion that a jury would convict Meders and sentence him to death, as the jury did in 1989.
Scarlett agreed, finding the defense failed to establish a jury would acquit on new evidence, that the amount of evidence pointing to Meders’ guilt is overwhelming, and regardless the motion was untimely and as such represented an undue delay. He ordered the transcript immediately sent to the Supreme Court of Georgia, and an official order is to come today. Admirand said the defense will file an application for review to SCOGA once Scarlett issues his order.
The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is to meet Jan. 15 to consider clemency for Meders. He’s scheduled to die by lethal injection Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the state prison in Jackson.