The upcoming Memorial Day celebration in Brunswick has potential to be among the most memorial ever.
The keynote speaker for the May 29 event is Marine Corps veteran James Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient for his role in a rescue mission during the Vietnam War.
Livingston, who retired from the Marine Corps as a major general, was commanding officer of Company E in 1968 when he earned the honor. Livingston, a captain at the time, led an assault on the heavily fortified village of Dai Do to rescue a Marine company isolated and trapped behind enemy lines.
He was wounded three times during the assault, refusing medical help during the successful mission until he was assured his men were safe. President Richard Nixon presented Livingston with the award in 1970.
Bennie Williams, commander of American Legion Post 9, said the Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the new Veterans Park in Brunswick. Livingston will be introduced by retired Marine Corps Gen. Robert Magnus, with the Glynn Academy JROTC posting the colors for the event.
The American Legion post, located at 4470 U.S. 17, will be holding a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 9 to help raise funds for expenses to host the Memorial Day event, as well as to support local charities.