Veterans Day events Wednesday may be different from past years due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but its meaning for retired service men and women has not changed.
Very few American citizens are veterans — about 7 percent of the adult population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — and for most, Veterans Day is an opportunity to celebrate and show thanks to the country’s defenders.
While it is also that for the veterans themselves, it takes on a different dimension for those who served.
For Buck Bennett, a U.S. Army veteran who served for 35 years and retired in 2016, it’s a time to reflect on his tenure in the military and to reconnect with people he fought alongside during his deployments to Bosnia and Iraq.
“That’s what it means to me,” said Bennett. “I reminisce about the good and bad and the ugly about being in the service. I started off enlisted, went through regular basic and everything. I retired as an infantry officer after serving so long.”
U.S. Air Force veteran Bill Brunson’s mind usually drifts to those who didn’t make it home on Veterans Day.
He certainly remembers some of the better parts like learning to fly in Texas — despite growing up in Albany and living near Moody Air Force Base — and the hard parts like corresponding with family on the other side of the globe.
Memorial Day is set aside for remembrance of fallen soldiers, but as a retired soldier himself Brunson said it’s hard not to think of those who weren’t lucky enough to make it back
“It’s an emotional time, it really is,” Brunson said. “When I think about it, I remember one of the things that was most vivid. I was taxiing into Saigon (during the Vietnam War) and the body bags were laying there on the runway.
“They were going to be sent to a wife or a mother or sister or brother, and it’s heartbreaking to see that. It happened so many times. I focus on Vietnam because that’s where I was, but I can’t imagine, out of all the wars that were fought, the bodybags that went home to somebody.”
In the case of Bennie Williams, chairman of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles, it’s about making sure his fellow veterans get the attention and respect they deserve.
“I would ask our fellow citizens to take the time to appreciate America’s veterans,” Williams said. “Take the time to say thank you to a veteran and if a veteran needs help, take the time to help him because he’s done the same for you.”
The veterans council will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a parade will not accompany the ceremony, Williams said, but the event itself will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continue per usual excepting for measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
A veteran of the year will be named and a keynote address will be given by retired Lt. Col. Michael Antonio, senior instructor for Glynn Academy’s U.S. Marine Corps JROTC program.
Helping veterans is also an important aspect of Veterans Day for Bennett and fellow U.S. Army veteran Eddie Leonard.
His decision to enter the military came fairly easily, Bennett said. His father and three brothers did so, and his youngest son followed the same path. He’s not short on people to reminisce with, but some don’t have that luxury. Ever since retiring in 2016, Bennett said he’s made consistent efforts to check in on former “battle buddies” to make sure they’re doing alright.
“What comes to mind is the friends you had. You try to reach out to them. It’s kind of like a national birthday,” Bennett said. “It’s hard to explain, it’s like being on a football team. As soon as you find out somebody’s a veteran the world gets smaller. You can talk about things.”
Leonard takes such things very seriously. At 47 and living alone, he said he was randomly screened at the U.S. Veterans Affairs clinic in Dublin for signs of suicidal thoughts, which woke him up to the dire problem.
“Veterans suicide is a very real and very important issue,” Leonard said.
Former servicemen are 1.5 times more likely to attempt suicide than a non-veteran, according to the VA, while servicewomen are more than twice as likely as their civilian counterparts.
“It’s been a growing issue for years, and I think we as a nation need to pay more attention and lend support any way we can to reduce veteran suicide because the rates of veteran suicide are astounding and appalling,” Leonard said.
In the lead up to Veterans Day, he has one simple message he wants to get out.
“Thanks to all who served. If you need help, ask for it,” Leonard said.
The VA offers a Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.