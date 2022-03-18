The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently provided $744,500 in grant money to McIntosh Sustainable Environment and Economic Development (McSEED), a nonprofit organization that works to enhance the lives of historically underserved farmers, rural landowners and youth.
The grant is part of the USDA's Racial Equity and Climate Smart partnership agreement and will go toward McSEED's two-year project for expanding conservation-minded agricultural and farming opportunities for those new to farming, low-income farmers and military veteran farmers.
Based in McIntosh County, McSEED's efforts will serve 24 economically-struggling communities in Georgia that are effected by climate change. Through the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, McSEED will help develop technical support, agricultural internships for youth and certification assistance.
The grant money also will help folks develop climate smart agricultural practices and implement conservation of natural resources.
McSEED also reaches out in Georgia, Florida and Mississippi as a regional representative in the Sustainable Forest and African American Land Retention program.