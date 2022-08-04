DSC_0349-2.jpg
State Sen. Sheila McNeill is stepping down as director of the Camden Partnership and will be replaced by retired Vice Adm. Al Konetzni, who plans to merge the organization with Camden Chamber of Commerce’s military affairs committee.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

State Sen. Sheila McNeill is stepping down as longtime director of Camden Partnership, an organization created to lobby on behalf of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

McNeill, R-Brunswick, helped create the organization before the 2005 military base realignments (BRAC) as a way to protect the base from closure.

