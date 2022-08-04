State Sen. Sheila McNeill is stepping down as longtime director of Camden Partnership, an organization created to lobby on behalf of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
McNeill, R-Brunswick, helped create the organization before the 2005 military base realignments (BRAC) as a way to protect the base from closure.
She will be replaced by retired Vice Adm. Al Konetzni, who plans to disband Camden Partnership and merge with the Camden County Chamber of Commerce’s military affairs committee.
McNeill said she is stepping down due to a family illness but she expressed confidence in Konetzni’s ability to continue to be a strong advocate for Kings Bay, a base he served at more than 30 years ago.
“I’m delighted,” McNeill said. “I cannot be more happy. He knows how to make things happen.”
Back when the Camden Partnership was created, there was a genuine concern Kings Bay could be targeted for closure, McNeill said.
“We were expecting we might get shut down,” she said. “We thought we might lose them all.”
McNeill said she supports Konetzni’s new vision for how to advocate for Kings Bay by getting base and local officials more involved.
“We are so blessed to have this man,” she said. “He loves the base. He loves the mission. He loves the military.”
Konetzni said he realizes it will be a daunting task to replace McNeill, who has been an advocate for Kings Bay more than four decades.
“We’re very fortunate to have had Sheila for so many years,” he said.
He expressed confidence in the decision to merge with the chamber, saying it will “add energy and strength” to the military affairs committee. He plans quarterly meetings with local elected officials and leadership from Kings Bay to discuss issues of mutual concern, including community relations and the arrival of the new Columbia-class submarines.
While he isn’t worried about Kings Bay being targeted when another BRAC is announced in the coming years, Konetzni said there is still a need to have strong communications between the base and surrounding communities.
“BRAC will never touch Kings Bay again,” he predicted.
The focus will be on community relations and preparations for the arrival of the new Columbia-class submarines to Kings Bay before the end of the decade.
He said McNeill will still play a role as director emeritus and will be asked for her opinion often.
A 2005 BRAC recommended the submarine base in Groton, Conn., be closed and its subs sent to other bases, including Kings Bay. That plan was later scrapped.