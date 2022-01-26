Brunswick’s freshman senator joined a coalition in the upper chamber of the Georgia General Assembly in sponsoring a bill to ban mail-order abortion drugs in the Peach State.
Republican Sen. Sheila McNeill is one of 25 senators to sign Senate Bill 351, dubbed the Women’s Health and Safety Act.
In addition to bolstering informed consent for women, the measure seeks to prohibit abortion pills from being dispensed in Georgia via telemedicine or mail.
Supporters consider it a response to a move by the Biden administration in December to weaken federal safety regulations against mail-order abortion drugs. They oppose the Biden policy, which they say allows for dangerous at-home, do-it-yourself abortions without necessary medical oversight.
The coalition fears the nomination of Dr. Robert Califf, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner under President Barack Obama, by President Joe Biden for the top FDA post will mean the continuation of the practice of limiting reporting requirements for complications caused by chemical abortion. Limited reporting obscures the real dangers of abortion drugs despite evidence they are unsafe, according to the coalition.
Caitlin Connors, southern regional director of the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), praised the bill.
“In the wake of the Biden’s administration’s reckless move to expand mail-order abortion drugs, Georgia lawmakers are stepping up to combat this urgent public health threat,” Connors said. “With a fourfold higher rate of complications compared to surgical abortion, the data shows that chemical abortion endangers women as well as their unborn children.”
“We look forward to seeing this bill swiftly enacted by the legislature and pro-life Gov. (Brian) Kemp.”
If the legislation passes, Georgia will be joining Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas, all of which have enacted state-level safeguards against mail-order abortion drugs.
Other states are considering similar bills, according to the SBA List.