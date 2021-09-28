State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, announced Monday she will seek another 2-year term in office.
The District 3 senator represents Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn and McIntosh counties.
“We accomplished many things during the past legislative session but there is much more work to do,” said McNeill, who is serving her first term in the General Assembly after winning 63% of the vote in last year’s runoff election.
“The pandemic has posed many challenges for Georgia families, health care professionals, educators and business owners,” she said. “But working together, we will get through this. Our best days are in front of us, and I am fully committed to doing all that I can to help the citizens of our district.”
McNeill serves as vice chair of the Committee on Natural Resources and the Environment. Other committee assignments include Veterans, Military and Homeland Security, Education and Youth plus State Institutions and Property.