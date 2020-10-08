During a series of recent appointments, Gov. Brian Kemp placed local sea services advocate and political candidate Sheila McNeill on the Georgia Joint Defense Commission.
She was chosen to represent Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County, one of eight members appointed to represent the state’s military installations.
“We haven’t had our first meeting yet, but I’m really optimistic about it,” McNeill said.
The scope if the commission’s authority was not immediately clear, she said, but McNeill hopes to improve the capability of Kings Bay and help area veterans.
McNeill currently serves as president of the Camden Partnership, which promotes local support for sea services in the coastal area, and recently won the Republican nomination for state Senate District 3. She faces no Democratic or independent competition in the Nov. 3 general election and only one qualified write-in.
A former president of the Navy League of the United States, McNeill has received awards from the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Naval Submarine League.
“Sheila has been a pioneer in leading the community support effort for the Navy,” said commission Chairman William Ball, former U.S. Navy secretary among many other things.
The defense commission, while somewhat different, is a successor to a similar body that advised the state government on military matters in the 1990s.
“It’s patterned after a previous commission called the Georgia Military Affairs Commission but structured a little bit differently,” Ball said.
According to the bill that established the new commission, passed by the Georgia General Assembly in 2018, the 19-member body will advise the governor and state legislature on defense and military issues, recommend ways to support the viability and development of the military in Georgia, find means to assist defense-dependent communities with programs that strengthen their ties to military facilities and defense businesses, and to prepare for potential base realignments — or reorganizations — and closures.
The commission would also be tasked with producing annual reports on the state’s military bases and a strategic plan for handling closures or reorganizations of said bases.
Kings Bay, being a hub for the U.S. East Coast submarine command and part of the country’s strategic nuclear deterrent system, is high up the list of priorities among military bases in Georgia. The other installations are Warner Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, U.S. Army forts Stewart, Benning and Gordon and a U.S. Marine Corps logistics base in Albany.
“Georgia’s one of the major states with significant military presences. We have a presence from each of the services,” Ball said. “Not all states can say that.”
A lot of money goes into defense, Ball said, as much as $20 billion a year in Georgia. While the money is meant to keep the country safe, it also helps the communities that surround and support military bases.
When military bases or commands are realigned, the commission will help state leaders in their efforts to bring new opportunities to strengthen existing ones in Georgia.
“It’s a major economic factor,” Ball said. “The commission will try to support and enhance that where it can.”