Brunswick resident Sheila McNeill announced Thursday that she would be running for William Ligon’s Georgia Senate seat.
Sen. Ligon, R-White Oak, announced on Wednesday that he did not intend to seek reelection.
McNeill, a former president and first female president of the National Navy League, currently serves as president of the Camden Partnership, an organization dedicated to promoting sea services both military and civilian.
“My experiences with the Navy League, as well as the many other organizations I have worked with, have prepared me for the opportunity to serve the constituents of (Senate District 3) as their next state Senator,” McNeill wrote in a press release. “I have spent my career building valuable relationships throughout our state and in Washington, D.C., and I am looking forward to the opportunity to leverage my experience as we foster economic growth and prosperity for our region.”
When reached for comment, McNeill said her family talked her into it.
“My family talked me into it, my husband, my daughter and my grandson,” McNeill said. “I’m involved with a lot up in Washington (D.C.) and Atlanta. I love Brunswick, I love Camden County. I know the people who go (to the state capitol) and the problems they’re trying to find solutions for, and I think I can help with that.”
She wasn’t quite ready to talk about her platform, but McNeill said she had strong convictions that she would stand by.
“I’m not bashful. I’ll stand up for what I believe in,” McNeill said.
McNeill is married to U.S. Navy veteran Arlie McNeill, has one daughter and four grandchildren.
She is the second candidate to announce a race for Ligon’s seat, following Camden County resident and businessman Cody Smith.
Candidate qualifying begins March 2 at 8 a.m. and ends at noon on March 6.
The two, along with any other candidates that qualify, will face off in the general primary on May 19.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is April 20.
For more information on registering or registrations status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.