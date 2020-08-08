Attorneys for the father and son who are being held in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery have requested a bond hearing.
The motions submitted Thursday in Glynn County Superior Court call for consideration of a “pretrial release on a reasonable bond” for Travis McMichael, 34, and Gregory McMichael, 64.
The two men have been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested the two at their Satilla Shores home on May 7.
Also Thursday, defense attorneys filed motions to drop the charges of malice murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment against both men. Both McMichaels are charged with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
The four counts of felony murder against the suspects cover the four alleged crimes the men committed leading up to Arbery’s death.
Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley had not responded to the motions as of Friday. Walmsley, a Superior Court judge in Savannah, was called to preside over the case after Glynn County judges recused themselves from the case.
Travis McMichael is represented by Robert G. Rubin and Jason B. Sheffield of Decatur; Gregory McMichael is represented by Franklin J. and Laura D. Hogue of Macon.
At a hearing last month, Walmsley denied bond for William “Roddie” Bryan, the third man arrested in the death of Arbery. Bryan has been in jail without bond since his arrest May 21. He faces the same charges as the McMichaels.
Arbery, 25, was jogging through Satilla Shores in broad daylight when the McMichaels armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued him under the suspicion of burglary, according to law enforcement report. GBI agents said Bryan joined the pursuit in his pickup truck and allegedly attempted to block Arbery’s escape several times.
Bryan also videoed Arbery’s final moments with his cell phone, following in a truck and capturing the chilling images as the unarmed Arbery was shot dead in the street while struggling with Travis McMichael for possession of McMichael’s 12-guage shotgun.