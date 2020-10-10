The father and son accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery will seek bond during a hearing Nov. 12 in Glynn County Superior Court, according to court documents field Thursday.
Consideration of bond for Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, is one of several items presiding Judge Timothy R. Walmsley will consider during the hearing at the 701 H St. courthouse beginning at 10 a.m.
Travis McMichael, 34, Gregory McMichael, 64, and co-defendant William “Roddie” Bryan, 51, each are charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. They have been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents in May.
Attorneys for the McMichaels requested a bond hearing in August.
Walmsley denied bond for Bryan during a hearing July 17.
Walmsley, appointed after all judges in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit recused themselves, is with the Eastern Judicial Circuit in Savannah.
The office of Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes is prosecuting the case.
Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23 when the McMichaels armed themselves and pursued him in a pickup truck. The pursuit ended with Travis McMichael fatally shooting the unarmed Arbery three times at close range.
Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels, joined the pursuit of Arbery in his pickup truck and used his cellphone to video the incident.
Walmsley will also consider the defense’s request for a pre-trial deposition of Larry English, the owner of a house under construction in Satilla Shores that plays prominently in the case. Arbery stepped inside the house through an open access shortly before jogging past the McMichaels residence that afternoon. Gregory McMichael has said he suspected Arbery of burglarizing the empty house.
English has told investigators Arbery did nothing wrong inside the house, and added he might have gone inside for water before continuing with his jog.
English, who lives out of town, is in poor health and likely will not be up for testifying at trial, according to the motion to depose him.
Attorneys for the McMichaels have requested the deposition in advance of trial to have his testimony on the record.
Walmsley also will consider the prosecution’s request for a pretrial hearing to ensure that no conflict of interest exists in the cases presented by attorneys for Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael.
Travis McMichael is represented by Robert G. Rubin and Jason B. Sheffield of Decatur; Gregory McMichael is represented by Franklin J. and Laura D. Hogue of Macon.
The prosecution maintains the ex-parte hearing is needed to ascertain whether any conflicts of interest exist.
Additionally, Bryan’s attorney has submitted a motion seeking the court’s support in squelching any perception of jury tampering by Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson. Attorney Kevin Gough alleges that a private investigator hired by Johnson’s election campaign may have intimidated potential jurors.
The investigator questioned some people who signed a petition that qualified independent opposition candidate Keith Higgins for the election. Gough alleges the investigator also was investigating whether Higgins played on Arbery’s name to gain signatures.
Gough is asking for a court order “directing District Attorney Jackie Johnson to cease and desist from engaging in any further behavior ... that could reasonably be viewed as intimidating by potential jurors for the Arbery case.”
Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia announced this week the resumption of jury trials. Jury trials have been suspended since March due COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Melton’s order on Wednesday conceded that forming fresh jury pools will take time.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen G. Scarlett said jury trials could begin locally as early as January. Grand juries could be called sooner, he said.
Social distancing, protective partitions, masks and other precautions will be in effect at jury trials.