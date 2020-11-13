A judge denied bond Friday for Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son accused in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Satilla Shores in south Glynn County.
Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley agreed with prosecuting attorney Jesse Evans that the two men pose a threat to the community if released on bond while awaiting trial.
Travis McMichael, 34, and Gregory McMichael, 65, have been in the Glynn County Detention Center since the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the two at their Satilla Shores home on May 7, more than two months after the deadly confrontation with the unarmed Arbery.
Defense attorneys argued that neither of the McMichaels had a criminal record or a history of violence prior to the Feb. 23 incident.
Attorneys noted Gregory McMichael’s law enforcement background, which included seven years with the Glynn County Police Department followed by 20 years as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. He is a U.S. Navy veteran.
Travis McMichael served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
However, Evans asked the judge to concentrate on those tense moments on the afternoon of Feb. 23 when Arbery ran for his life and the McMichaels hotly pursued him in a pickup truck. Travis McMichael was armed with a shotgun, while Gregory McMichael carried a .357 handgun.
Evans played for the courtroom the video that shows Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery, 25, three times at point-blank range with a shotgun during a struggle for the gun.
The two men armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing him run past their home and suspecting him of a crime, Gregory McMichael told police that day.
In his contention that the McMichaels were still a threat to the community, Evans noted that Travis McMichael’s gunshot blasts not only killed Arbery but also sprayed buckshot into a neighbor’s window.
The chilling video was taken by William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined the pursuit in his own pickup truck. Bryan, 50, was arrested later in May and remains jailed on the same murder charges as the McMichaels. He was denied bond at a hearing earlier this summer.
The McMichaels’ bond hearing spanned two days, with a full day of testimony Thursday and several more hours Friday morning before Walmsley made his decision to deny bond.
Evans is a prosecuting attorney with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, which was assigned the Arbery case in May by state Attorney General Chris Carr. In a brief statement to Arbery supporters gathered outside the courthouse steps, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes praised Walmsley for his decision.
“We stand on these steps again today, grateful to have heard the judge after this hearing say, no bond for both of the McMichaels,” said Holmes, joined by Evans and others from the Cobb DA’s office. “The prosecutors and this team that stands squarely behind me draw on the strength of Ahmaud’s family. They have worked tirelessly for this community, for this family and for the state of Georgia.”