The three men convicted in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 were transferred to state prison Tuesday.

Convicted murderers Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and 52-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to a state prison in Jackson, where they will begin serving life sentences, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

