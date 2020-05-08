Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agents arrested Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, Thursday evening in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23.
Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, both were charged with murder and aggravated assault, the GBI said.
The two men are accused of arming themselves and pursuing Arbery after Gregory McMichael saw Arbery run past their Satilla Drive home at around 1 p.m. that Sunday afternoon.
The two men are accused of pursuing Arbery in a pickup truck, after which Travis McMichael exited the truck and confronted Arbery with a shotgun.
During a struggle with Arbery for the gun, Travis McMichael is accused of firing three times, killing Arbery at the intersection of Buford Road and Satilla Drive.
Gregory McMichael told police they suspected Arbery of burglary. Known by friends and family to be an avid runner, Arbery was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes when he died.
VIDEO RELEASE
Before the arrests were announced Thursday night, local defense attorney David Alan Tucker said it was him who released the shocking video of Arbery’s death.
The video has sparked widespread outrage and near universal condemnation after it was posted Tuesday on the webpage of a local radio station.
It spread quickly across social media, showing Arbery stumble to his death on the street after three shots fired from a shotgun wielded by Satilla Shores resident Travis McMichael. McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael armed themselves and pursued Arbery through the neighborhood because they saw him running down the street and suspected him of burglary, according to a police report.
The shotgun went off during a struggle for the weapon between Arbery and Travis McMichael, according to police.
The video is allegedly recorded by Satilla Shores resident Bryan R. Williams, who is listed in the Glynn County police report on the incident and also is referred to as “Roddy” in the report’s narrative.
Williams provided the video to Tucker.
An area prosecutor had previously called for a Glynn County grand jury hearing to consider charges against Travis McMichael, 34, and Gregory McMichael, 64, a retired longtime investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorneys Office, before the duo was arrested Thursday night.
Attorney’s representing Arbery’s parents said Wednesday that charges also should be pursued against Williams.
Greg McMichael told police “Roddy” took part in the pursuit of Arbery, according to the police report’s narrative. After Travis McMichael attempted to “cut the male off” with the pickup, Gregory McMichael said Arbery “began running back in the direction from which he came and ’Roddy’ attempted to block him which was unsuccessful,” the report said.
In a statement Thursday, Tucker said he is not representing either of the three men at this time. He said he leaked the video to bring clarity to the issue and to dispel what he termed “rumor, false narratives, and outright lies surrounding this event.”
“I released the video of the shooting on Feb. 23 in Satilla Shores,” Tucker said in the statement. “There had been very little information provided by the (Glynn County) police department or the district attorney’s office, but there was entirely too much speculation … I didn’t release this to ‘show that they did nothing wrong’ as is being circulated. I was raised in this community. I love this community and have spent my career helping people in this community. My sole purpose in releasing the video was absolute transparency because my community was being ripped apart by erroneous accusations and assumptions.”
Tucker’s statement did not elaborate on the perceived errors and misinformation he said is taking place. He did not return several calls from The News.
Elected officials, police organizations and civil rights groups continue to weigh in on the shooting, which has put the national spotlight on a sleepy coastal community more often known to outsiders for its seaside resort and vacation amenities.
And at 10 a.m. today, people from all over are expected to gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse to protest and call for further action.
Arbery would have turned 26 on Friday.
Organizer Travis “Slim” Riddle said the demonstration is expected to draw people from outside the Golden Isles. He encouraged folks from all races and walks of life to join.
“Friday we’re going to have some people coming from out of town,” said Riddle, a Brunswick native who is now an Atlanta area rapper. “But we’re going to have a peaceful protest, but we are going to have a strong protest. And we’re going to present a strong unified front.
“I’m from here — I love this city, I love this community and I love this county. Guys, please, let’s not make this a race issue that divides us from what we’re standing for: We’re one city, one race and one law.”
Riddle said the group will call for the resignation of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson. Johnson immediately recused herself from the shooting case in February, citing a conflict of interest because of Gregory McMichael’s more than 20 years with the Brunswick DA. The case went next to Ware County DA George E. Barnhill, who stepped down in early April over a conflict because his son is an attorney with the Brunswick DA’s office. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr appointed Liberty County DA Tom Durden April 13.
Riddle said demonstrators also will ask for the resignation of Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, reiterating a demand made Wednesday by a coalition of local black and white clergymen and community leaders. Powell has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest Feb. 27 on charges of perjury and violating his oath of office as part of the unrelated scandal involving the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
“We’re going to ask for the resignation of the police chief,” Ridde said. “We feel he failed at his job. We’re going to ask that DA Jackie Johnson step down as well. We understand that she took herself off the case because of a conflict of interest. But we do feel there’s more that she could have done to uphold the law.”
NATIONAL OUTRAGE
Officials continued to speak out on the shooting Thursday, from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to local Republican State Rep. Buddy Carter.
In a statement, Carter said: “Our community is rightfully shaken and on edge following the tragic shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. The video footage and what has been reported about the situation is deeply troubling and I am extremely concerned by the alleged improprieties in the process that followed. In South Georgia we value truth and justice. I am glad that veteran investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been assigned to provide a thorough investigation to reveal the truth and facts that are needed. I have been in contact with local leaders and I will continue to make our office a resource and an advocate for federal resources as this progresses.”
Representing the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, issued this statement:
“We are saddened and angry about this wanton display of violence against an innocent man whose only crime was jogging while black,” Bennett said in the statement. “In 2020, our state and our country has yet to reconcile with the vestiges of racism. At a time when we are uniting to fight against a global pandemic, another disease rears its head to again take an innocent life. First, our condolences go out to the family of the innocent victim, Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, whose rights as an American to exercise were violently taken from him.”
And Cerelyn Davis, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, issued this statement: “The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) is very concerned with the events surrounding the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery and the apparent immediate inaction by law enforcement authorities. However, we are encouraged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s decision to investigate the fatal shooting. Now is the time for a full and transparent investigation into the shooting death of Mr. Arbery. As law enforcement officers, we pursue justice without prejudice for everyone in our community. We know that Georgia, as well as other states, will be encouraged to examine existing legislation surrounding self-defense laws. Additionally, this event reinforces the significant work ahead of us as we fight for justice and fair judicial outcomes for every community in America.”