Escorted by lawyers and other supporters, Ahmaud Arbery’s parents arrived at the Glynn County Courthouse Friday morning for the sentencing of the three men convicted of murder in his shooting death nearly two years earlier.
Marcus Arbery arrived before 9:30 a.m. and his former wife, Wanda Cooper-Jones, came shortly after, both walking slowly as they were surrounded by media. Arbery and Cooper-Jones will both be entitled to give victim impact statements before before Judge Timothy Walmsley sentences shooter Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52.
A Glynn County jury found the three men guilty of murder and other charges at the conclusion of a trial in November.
Evidence showed the three men pursued Arbery as he jogged through their Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. The defense argued that the three White men believed Arbery, who is Black, was responsible for thefts in the neighborhood and said that they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest.
After driving ahead of Arbery, the McMichaels stopped their truck. Travis McMichael confronted Arbery with a shotgun and then shot him as they struggled over the weapon in front of the truck. The main evidence was Bryan’s cell phone video of the shooting and Arbery’s attempt to continue running before he fell dead on the pavement.
Two hours before Friday’s hearing, local clergy and others met between the Glynn County Courthouse and the historic courthouse and prayed for healing and unity.
As she led the prayer session, the Rev. Kate Buckley of St. Simons Presbyterian Church asked, “What do we do now? What does healing look like for us here?”
Justice, she said, won’t heal all the pain including that of Ahmaud Arbery’s family who lost him forever and for the families of the three men convicted of his murder.
She said that the McMichaels and Bryan are “likely going away for a long, long time. That is a sadness that will be with the families always.”
As she prayed she asked God that “from the rubble of Feb. 23, 2020, that you raise up this foundation under us.”
In ending the service, the Rev. John Perry of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church said, “we know (God) is dependable and he is trustworthy.”
God is the one that heals and unifies, Perry said, that “brings people together and transforms us from this moment forward.”