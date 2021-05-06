Two men went out on a boat from the downtown Darien waterfront on April 22, but only one came back, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office Col. Danny Lowe said.
Terry Cassick’s body was found April 27 by kayakers in Cathead Creek, Lowe said.
The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office has since arrested Earle Hunter Rowland IV, 31, of Darien and charged him with malice murder. Rowland remains in the McIntosh County Jail.
An autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that Cassick, 56, a New York native living in McIntosh County, died of blunt force trauma, Lowe said.
Deputies later discovered surveillance video in the waterfront area that allegedly shows Rowland and Cassick leaving together at about 3 p.m. April 22 from Skipper’s Landing in a 13-foot-long camouflaged jon boat, Lowe said.
Some time after 5 p.m., the surveillance video showed Rowland returning alone to Skipper’s Landing, Lowe said.
“They had video of them both going out and then video of him coming back alone,” Lowe said.
Deputies originally charged Rowland April 28 with concealing a body.
Lowe would not discuss a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation.