McIntosh Sheriff’s Office seeks missing elderly couple
The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find an elderly disabled Maryland couple last seen Monday at a gas station in Darien.
Mary Alma Portlock, 76, and Richard Sylvester Lee, 78, both of Chaptico, Maryland, were reported as missing shortly after 9 p.m. on Jan. 3. The person reporting their disappearance told McIntosh County Sheriff’s Deputies that the couple had left Kissimmee, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 2, at around 1:30 p.m. and had stopped at a gas station at around 4:55 p.m. off the Interstate 95 exit in Darien.
A younger couple had been traveling with them in a separate vehicle but became separated after the stop, according to a report from the McIntosh Sheriff’s Office. The couple had not returned to their residence in Maryland when the missing person report was made on Tuesday.
Portlock, who is believed to have dementia/Alzheimer’s, and Lee, who is believed to have Asperger’s and dementia, were last seen at the BP gas station at 13109 Ga. Highway 251 in Darien at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Monday. They were traveling in a tan, 2010 Buick Lucerne with a Maryland tag of KX651.
Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts should contact the McIntosh County Sheriff’s office at 912-437-6623.
— The Brunswick News
