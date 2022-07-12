More than a week after being fatally beaten and left for dead July 2 on the Darien waterfront, Neil Trutt’s killer remains at large, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office Col. Danny Lowe said.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the case, he said.
“We’re still looking into it,” Lowe said.
A McIntosh County native and a shrimper by trade, the 51-year-old Trutt was discovered on the Thompson Seafood docks at around 11 p.m. that Saturday, the same night the city held its official Independence Day celebration. Trutt was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lowe said.
Trutt had no fixed address at the time of his death, Lowe said. Friends and fellow shrimpers said he had been staying at the docks, located off of Franklin Street on the Darien River in the city’s downtown, according to media reports.
A boat owner who was at the docks to check on his vessel in advance of a fishing outing the next day discovered the badly beaten Trutt, according to media reports.
“We don’t know exactly where he was living,” Lowe said. “That night, he was at the docks.”
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the case is asked to call Lowe at 912-258-0868.
“He’s been here his whole life,” Lowe said. “I knew him. A lot of people around here knew him.”