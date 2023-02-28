The McIntosh County Commission wants to have a bigger say in how the local board of elections is appointed.
A resolution has been passed by the McIntosh County Commission that would give each county commissioner one appointment to the board of elections to serve a four-year term. Currently there are three Republican appointees and two Democrat appointees on the board.
McIntosh County Elections Supervisor Eleanore Gale said the resolution was passed after commissioners heard complaints and concerns about the composition of the board of elections. She said there was nobody from District 2 serving on the elections board. The other three districts had at least one representative.
“This way there is a representative from every county commission district,” Gale said. “You’ve got to be neutral and represent all the people, not just one certain group.”
Camden and Ware counties are among other counties in the state where county commissioners make the appointments to the board of elections.
Local election boards have a strict set of state and federal guidelines to follow to ensure safe and accurate elections. But opponents say there are decisions local boards can make that can affect elections, including polling place locations, election certifications, drop box availability, weekend hours for early voting and challenges to voter eligibility.
In Glynn County, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party each appoint two to the five-member board. The Glynn County Commission picks the fifth member.