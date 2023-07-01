A McIntosh County man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a bouncer in 2020 outside of the Red Carpet Lounge in Brunswick.

Dillon Andrews, 28, of Townsend, was convicted by a Glynn County jury of aggravated assault and other charges for shooting a man who had been in an altercation with Andrews’ friend following a night of drinking at the strip club on F Street in Brunswick.

Recommended for you

More from this section