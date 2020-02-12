Precision-guided, inert training bombs and common garbage will get a little closer under legislation passed by the state Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee Tuesday.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, introduced Senate Bill 356 to prevent existing state law from prohibiting the expansion of the landfill in McIntosh County. The current measure, adopted in the 1990s, bans the development of landfills within two miles of airspace used for a bombing range.
The McIntosh County landfill is close to the military bombing range in Townsend.
Ligon said the McIntosh County government is faced with two choices due to shrinking landfill space.
“They can either spend millions and millions of dollars and have to open up a new landfill elsewhere in the county, or they can expand the current landfill that they’re using, which is next to the bombing range,” he said.
“Of course, no one lives in that area. It’s a good place for that landfill — there are no rivers or other issues there than can be impacted by the expansion of the current county landfill.”
Ligon’s bill essentially exempts landfills that were operating as of July 1, 1997, from current state law regarding bombing range airspace buffers.
“McIntosh County is one of our needier counties in the state... and for them to have to go out and spend the millions of dollars and open up another landfill, as opposed to expanding this one, would just be extremely hard on the people of that county,” Ligon said.
Ligon said his measure is supported by the McIntosh County Commission.
“They voted on it,” he said. “The county has approved it. I would not be here if they had not done that.”
There’s no federal regulation preventing the expansion as long as it does not encroach onto the bombing range in a way as to cause problems.
The proposed expansion will have to to go through the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s permitted process.
McIntosh County Commission Chairman David Stevens said the growing county is running out of room in its existing landfill cells and needs the additional capacity.
“At the current rate, we would reach maximum capacity in five to seven years,’’ he said.
The county had considered contracting for waste disposal with the owners of the regional Broadhurst landfill in Wayne County, but the cost would have been staggering when compared to what the county is paying now, he said.
“With that (contracting with Broadhurst) we’d also have to build a transfer station,’’ Stevens said.
In the past, McIntosh County provided waste bin sites around the county where residents dumped refuse for pickup.
The county has since switched to weekly curbside pickup.
Waste disposal was funded with property taxes before the county switched to a user-pay system.
“The solid waste fee is $150 a year. That’s a bargain. It would at least double and probably more’’ should McIntosh County contract for disposal services, Stevens said.
The expansion will require a new solid waste permit, and one of the state’s few remaining unlined landfills will be closed.
“The new one will have to be lined,’’ Stevens said. “The state isn’t permitting unlined landfills anymore.”