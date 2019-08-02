One of the Georgia Low Country’s most authentically down-home musical acts bowled ‘em over in Boulder earlier this summer, and a taste of that performance is set to broadcast from Colorado to a national radio audience later this month.
After the McIntosh County Shouters’ delivered their unique Gullah Geechee sound to a packed house at the Macky Auditorium Concert Hall in Boulder Colo., on June 23, the local radio station eTown implored the group to take the stage again that night and join its weekly musical show. The Shouters’ lively and inspired mix of distinctly African American rhythm, percussion and song brought the house down again for eTown’s studio audience.
That performance will be broadcast via eTown radio the week of Aug. 21-27 to some 300 stations across the country, including WRUU 107.5 FM in Savannah and WUGA 97.9 FM in Athens, said Caroline Johnson, eTown’s Director of Marketing and Communications. Once the program airs, the show will be available on podcast; video segments of the show can be downloaded at eTown’s website: www.etown.org. eTown is a nonprofit production company that combines musical entertainment with environmentally-friendly messages on “sustainability, renewable energy and civic engagement,” Johnson said.
Having the opportunity to share their music and its culture with a brand new audience in a distant part of the country was an uplifting experience, said Freddie Palmer, lead songster for the eight-member McIntosh County Shouters.
“It was a great honor to go out there,” Palmer said. “We were very well received. They way they carried on, they didn’t want us to leave. They said they had never had standing ovation for nobody until we came there. It was done so beautiful.”
The Shouters shared the bill with a pair of talented bluegrass acts, Chatham County Line and Anders Osborne. The two musical genres found common ground when the crowd shouted for an encore. The McIntosh County contingent joined Chatham County Line onstage. The two combined for a rousing medley that mixed the Rolling Stones’ “This May Be the Last Time” and a Shouters’ song by the same name.
“I’m still amazed that this happened,” said eTown’s Nick Forster. “I’m sure that they had no idea what they were signing up for, but it all worked out. And the finale ... that was a magical musical moment that I’ll never forget.”
Palmer found it equally memorable.
“Man, it was real nice,” Palmer said. “It was real good. It came out way better than I thought it would be. All we had was hand- clapping and a stick, but it fit right in. Everything about it was great.”
For all of Palmer’s humility about the group’s limited musical accompaniment, the McIntosh Shouters manage to produce a dynamic and energetic sound from all that hand-clapping and stick banging. The tradition of the shout as a musical form dates back to enslavement on coastal Georgia and Carolina rice and cotton plantations. But the roots of the music stretch clear back to Africa, like other distinctly American sounds such as blues, jazz and rock-n-roll.
As Forster said in his introduction, “what you’re about to hear is part of the roots of modern blues, the sounds of New Orleans and so many other musical styles .. and it’s not unlike what one could have heard perhaps on a plantation 150 years ago.”
Palmer leads off the McIntosh County Shouters’ songs, initiating a call and response with a chorus of five ladies. A stickman raps the stick on a board in rapid-fire staccato, providing a lively percussion beat that is augmented by the baser/clapper. The men wear pressed overalls and straw hats, the ladies don head scarves and colorful heirloom dresses.
Their repertoire is a mix of standard African American spirituals and songs dating to enslavement during the antebellum period. Among them is “Move, Daniel,” a song about a man under bondage trying to get back to the slave cabins with a chicken liberated from the coop.
Move, Daniel, move, Daniel ...
Go the other way, Daniel ...
Rock, Daniel, rock Daniel ...
Do the eagle wing, Daniel ...
As freedman and freedwoman after the Civil War, the Gullah Geechee settled in communities on coastal barrier islands and continued to shout the songs that gave them hope and joy during enslavement. In the rural McIntosh County hamlet of Briar Patch, a collection of friends and relatives kept the music going through the generations.
The McIntosh County Shouters have been performing as a group since 1980, and have performed at the Library of Congress, the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and the Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C. The group has made several recordings through the Smithsonian Folkways label. The McIntosh County Shouters and the local Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters may be the only remaining groups that still perform the traditional ring shout.
Palmer, 76, has been with the McIntosh County Shouters since 1985. Despite its roots, the music speaks not to the yoke of enslavement but to the determination of a people to see their culture persevere. By keeping the music alive, Palmer feels the McIntosh County Shouters are honoring their forebears’ commitment.
“They used to go up to church, and do it on Christmas Eve, and then again on New Year’s Eve,” he said. “It was just something that was always done. We are keeping it going and that’s great.”