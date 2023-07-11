A McIntosh County man facing aggravated assault and attempted murder charges is now in Glynn County Detention Center accused of murdering a man on I Street in Brunswick.

Simon Mekhi Cummings, 23, of Townsend, was transferred from McIntosh County’s jail to Glynn County’s jail Monday afternoon. He was served warrants and officially charged locally with crimes related to a May 10 shooting and the murder of Robert Slay, 35, who was shot and killed inside 1105 I Street on June 21.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Providing personal, 24-hour, in-home care to people who are ill, elderly or just need a little extra assistance is a service that is often needed, yet hard to find. And what happens to the caregiver when the client moves or passes away? The team at Golden Care has come up with a creative solution.