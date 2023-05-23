McIntonsh County commissioners have approved restrictions to mowing and using herbicides along 88 miles of county roads.
County commission member Davis Poole said the intent is to improve habitat for pollinating insects such as bees and butterflies, as well as other animals that rely on blooming flowers and plants.
The plan will also save the county money as a result.
“It’s definitely not going to cost the county money,” he said. “The county commission is looking for ways to save money.”
Poole said the idea for “No Mow May” is actually a misnomer. Plans are to identify areas along roadways where plants would bloom and to avoid mowing them during that time.
But much of the mowing will be curtailed in late winter and early spring when blooming plants are limited.
Herbicide spraying will only be done in select areas instead of along all the roadways, he said.
Poole, who helped convince commissioners to support the plan, said it will save the county money by using fewer herbicides. It will also free county public works employees to perform other tasks such as building maintenance and work at county parks, according to Poole.
“A committee will identify areas with plants, including rare plants,” he said. “We’re still going to mow. It will just be a reduced mow.”
Plans to reduce mowing and allow blooming plants to grow to help pollinators have been tried in other parts of Southeast Georgia, with little success because of poor communication with mowing crews. Poole expressed confidence that will not happen in McIntosh County.
“There are certain times of the year when pollinator species are blooming,” he said. “There is a 90% chance of success. The goal is to take as much human error out of this as possible.”