McIntosh County Commissioners voted at a Tuesday night meeting to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Chairman David Stevens said the measure is meant to protect residents “from any federal or state override of our Second Amendment rights.”
How exactly the county would oppose such overrides was not discussed at the meeting, Stevens said.
“That’s a bridge we’d cross once we come there," Stevens said. "Hopefully, we never come to that bridge."
The resolution states, “Opposition will include any means available under the U.S. Constitution and the laws of Georgia, including the withholding of funds, direction of county employees, legal action and other means as deemed necessary and legal.”
It further states that the McIntosh County government “shall not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of such actions, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations that infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms as described in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
The move was prompted by firearm regulations proposed in other states and similar resolutions proposed by other local governments, Stevens said.
“One of the commissioners had brought it to the board’s attention," he said. "They had read about other counties in the state considering it, and we had considered it."
Commissioner Bill Watson proposed the resolution, Stevens said. Watson could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The resolution passed with a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Roger Lotson was absent from the meeting.
As the county’s law enforcement agency, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office would be the agency responsible for applying the resolution.
Stevens said Sheriff Steve Jessup supported the resolution. Jessup could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
Undersheriff George Trexler said Wednesday morning he knew nothing of the resolution.
While the resolution has no bearing on the city of Darien, Richard Braun, Darien city attorney and acting city manager, said the city’s officials were aware of the resolution but had no immediate plans of their own on the matter.
“We don’t have any opinion at this time. We’re studying it,” Braun said. “It’s not on our radar at this point, but we are familiar.”