The McIntosh County Commission voted Tuesday to declare the coastal county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Chairman David Stevens said the measure is meant to protect residents “from any federal or state override of our Second Amendment rights.”
How exactly the county would oppose such overrides was not discussed at the commission meeting, Stevens said.
“That’s a bridge (we’ll) cross once we come there,” Stevens said. “Hopefully, we (will) never come to that bridge.”
The resolution states, “Opposition will include any means available under the U.S. Constitution and the laws of Georgia, including the withholding of funds, direction of county employees, legal action and other means as deemed necessary and legal.”
It further states that the McIntosh County government “shall not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of such actions, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations that infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms as described in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
McIntosh County Commissioner Bill Watson proposed the resolution.
“We wanted the people in the county to understand we support the Constitution and the amendments therein,” Watson said.
A constituent contacted Watson to ask that the commission affirm its commitment to the Second Amendment. While the unnamed constituent mentioned gun regulations recently proposed in Virginia’s state legislature, Watson said the actions of Virginia lawmakers had no impact on his decision to bring the resolution to the commission or on his vote.
“Our county needed to know where we stood,” Watson said.
The resolution passed with a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Roger Lotson was not present at the meeting.
As the county’s law enforcement agency, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office would be the agency responsible for applying the resolution.
Stevens said Sheriff Steve Jessup supported the commission’s vote.
While Jessup did not return a request for comment, Undersheriff George Trexler confirmed that Jessup endorsed the resolution.
While the resolution has no bearing on the city of Darien, the county seat, Richard Braun, Darien city attorney and acting city manager, said city officials were aware of the resolution.
“We don’t have any opinion at this time,” Braun said. “We’re studying it.”
Officials in Glynn County received a similar request, said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning.
Someone called earlier this week to ask if Glynn County would adopt a similar resolution, Browning said. He directed the individual to contact the county clerk but has heard nothing about it since, he said.