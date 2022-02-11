Revival of a concept to consolidate counties in Georgia could create friction in this region of the coast.
Losing 23% of its population over a 10-year period would make McIntosh County a prime candidate for consolidation. According to the 2020 census, the county’s population dropped to 10,975 from 14,333, a loss of 3,358 residents from 2010 to 2020.
It is one of 67 of Georgia’s 159 counties with a shrinking population, according to new census figures.
Although its loss was far less than McIntosh County’s, Brantley County also ended up on the negative side. Its official headcount fell to 18,021 from 18,411, a decrease of 390 residents, according to the census.
State Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasvile, is the legislator behind efforts to form a committee to study county consolidations, an idea first brought up by Republicans in the 1980s. The catalyst is the population losses of rural counties.
Those close to the issue acknowledge the political battles that are bound to commence over any move by the General Assembly to blend two or more counties together. Elected county officials, including sheriffs and commissioners, would be none to eager to relinquish their offices or power.
Expect at least two officials representing the interest of McIntosh County another — Commissioner Roger Lotson and state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend — to reject any proposal to merge their county with another.
When asked for a comment, Lotson simply responded, “I will vehemently oppose.”
The basis of opposition by DeLoach, also a resident of McIntosh County, includes distrust of the numbers provided by the census.
“I do not have confidence in the 2020 count,” he said. “I believe that McIntosh County is growing. In the small subdivision where I live there are a number of new homes under construction. Property values have increased rapidly in the last two years.”
Another factor that ought to be considered is the large amount of land claimed by the state in McIntosh County.
“The state of Georgia owns more than 66,000 acres in McIntosh County,” he said. “Most of that property is valuable beach or river front land that is off the county digest and brings no economic benefit to the county.”
Historical significance also plays into his opposition.
“The county seat Darien is Georgia’s second oldest city,” DeLoach said. “It was settled the year after Savannah.”
At any rate, DeLoach feels strongly that if a county consolidation plan ever survives a vote by the legislature, McIntosh County should be off limits.
“There may be rural, declining counties in Georgia that could benefit from consolidation, but McIntosh is not one of them,” DeLoach said. “There may be benefits to sharing costs of services between several counties. Some of that is already being done and I would encourage more.”
Former Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, who retired from state office in 2020, said the issue never surfaced during his 10 years in the legislature, but he knows enough about politics and government to envision a Mount Everest in its path.
“You would see a lot of the same issues you would see when talking about consolidating a city with a county,” Ligon said.
“I can see a lot of issues. You have to look at how they’re going to be merged. Maybe the larger county doesn’t want to absorb it and maybe the smaller county doesn’t want to be absorbed.”
There would be upside to whittling down the number of counties and county governments in the state.
“The advantage is that there would be a lot more resources,” Ligon said.
Providing funding to fewer school systems and fewer sheriffs, among others, would free up more funds for the consolidated entities.
Only Texas has more counties than Georgia — 254 in 268,820 square miles of land.
A state with roughly the same land mass as Georgia, Illinois, has only 102 counties. The slightly larger state of Wisconsin has just 72 counties. Georgia is 59,425 square miles; Illinois is 57,915.
At one time, merging two or more counties had the support of the Association of County and City Governments. In 2008, the organization said it was standing policy to “support the consolidation of some of Georgia’s counties.”
The ACCG noted that Georgia decreased the size of its once larger counties by creating additional ones to enable farmers in horse-drawn carriages to get to and from the county seat on the same day.
The ACCG is not involved in the recent proposal to study county consolidation.
“ACCG currently does not have a position on this issue but will participate in the study committee if it passes,” said Schuyler Harding, director of communications for ACCG.