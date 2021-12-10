McIntosh County had planned to finance a new recreation complex north of Darien with the proceeds of two voter- approved SPLOSTs.
But because of soaring inflation, the bids came in about $1 million higher than the projected cost, and McIntosh County Commission Chairman David Stevens said proceeds from a third special-purpose, local-option sales tax will be needed to pay for the $7.8 million contract that the commissioners recently awarded to low bidder MMI Construction & Engineering of Uvalda, Ga.
Stevens said he doesn’t expect that to be a problem because the two earlier local tax referendums passed easily because voters have waited years for the new recreation facilities. The complex will be built on a 70-acre site across U.S. 17 from McIntosh County Academy high school.
Asked about the items affected by inflation, Stevens said, “I think fencing is way up. I think lighting is way up.”
Those are among the main elements of the facility that will include fencing around the perimeter and the athletic fields. Prices are climbing so quickly that the fence contractor said it would honor its bid for only five days, Stevens said. Although the commissioners weren’t able to approve the contract within that deadline, the contractor nonetheless honored their price, Stevens said.
The plans also include two restroom and concessions buildings, but some of the work is recession proof.
“The rest of it is in the fields. That’s all dirt,’’ Stevens said.
The facility will include four baseball fields, two “flat fields” that can be used for football and soccer, and the buildings. The remainder is fencing, lighting, parking and an aggregate surface walking track around the perimeter.
Twenty acres of the land had been designated for a new elementary school, but the county school board decided to build elsewhere and that left the property available. Stevens said it is a near perfect location because it is centrally located between Darien, Eulonia and the many other communities.
He also said the contractor has a year to complete the project and expects to be done early.
In addition to the paying for the $1 million shortfall in funding, the next SPLOST could also include funding for tennis and pickle ball courts that were cut from the project.
Stevens said there is no outside funding for the facility.
“This is all on the county, 100 percent,’’ he said.
The new complex will help with scheduling games at fields in the Lions Club Park in Darien, a field in Eulonia, the football field at the McIntosh County Middle School and two or three other fields around the county.
The middle school field was used for county rec football when the Lions Club field was in use for soccer, he said. Middle school baseball games are also played at the Lions Club park.
“The county recreation department and the board of education worked well together,’’ to get the games played, Stevens said.
Stevens said the project has been a long time coming.
“We’ve been talking about this since I came on the county commission,’’ he said.
Stevens took the oath of office in January 2005.
Asked about a scenario should voters not approve the next SPLOST, Stevens said, “The county commission will have some tough decisions to make.”