McIntosh County Clerk of Court Rebecca McFerrin is under investigation in response to a judge’ and other officials’ assertions that she is not effectively carrying out all duties of the office.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Wednesday forming a committee composed of Attorney General Chris Carr and two county clerks of court to investigate McFerrin’s office and to report back within 30 days.
State law authorizes such investigations when clerks are charged with crimes or allegations are made of misconduct in office or any incapacity to perform the functions of the office, Kemp’s order said.
The order said it was in response to a formal request from officials in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit.
The request came in the form of a letter from Chief Superior Court Robert L. Russell and State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin in the latter months of the administration of Gov. Nathan Deal. In the Oct. 18 letter, the judges cite McFerrin’s successful 2016 campaign based on her experience and knowledge. McFerrin had worked in the clerk’s office 10 years and was the acting clerk of Superior Court when she was elected in November 2016.
With that said, the judges asserted that some irregularities began shortly after McFerrin took the oath of office. Russell and Bolin wrote that McFerrin appeared to have a lack of knowledge and that she ignored repeated advice from judges “regarding her role as clerk and the importance of established procedure.”
The chief judge received allegations in September that McFerrin had mishandled a number of criminal cases, the letter said.
McFerrin said Friday she was aware the complaint was made but has not seen it.
She asserted she never admitted to the judges that she agreed with their claims laid out in the letter. She acknowledged, however, to some delays in handling cases because of the death in September of Sonja Gardner, the chief deputy clerk who had handled Superior Court criminal cases and juvenile cases.
Gardner succumbed after a long battle with cancer. McFerrin said Gardner worked until a week before her death.
McFerrin said she will cooperate fully with Carr and Clerks of Court Rosa Childs of Dooly County and Kelli Paradise Smith of Oglethorpe County when they carry out their investigation.
“They’ll get anything they ask for. I will cooperate fully,’’ she said.
The letter names eight criminal defendants who were represented by Public Defender John Cloy. The defendants’ bond appearances and other records were not entered and scheduled in a timely fashion although they had been hand-delivered to the clerk’s office, the letter said.
“If the case is never entered into the database, neither the defense attorney or the district attorney have the information to proceed with the case,’’ the letter said.
The clerk of court’s failure to process the case paperwork in a timely fashion deprived the defendants of their rights to due process and legal representation, the judges wrote.
Cloy told the judges he had met with clients in jail whose cases had never appeared on the clerk’s database.
The letter lays out what appears to have been an intentional delay in the case of Shannon Daras who the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office arrested July 30, 2018, on traffic charges and a felony count of drug possession. According to the complaint:
A judge set Daras’ bond at $13,825, and she was appointed a public defender.
Daras’ mother called Cloy’s office, and he in turn immediately attempted to have the case placed on the court calendar for a bond reduction hearing. Cloy was also advised that Daras’ mother had repeatedly contacted McFerrin a number of times, and, in doing so, had offended her.
It was reported that McFerrin instructed the chief deputy clerk to “put this case on the bottom of the stack” and indicated she was unhappy with the mother’s interference in how she managed cases.
The letter says McFerrin admitted as much to judges Russell and Bolin although McFerrin said Friday she had not admitted to a lot of what was written about the operation of her office.
The judges said Shannon Daras was released from jail on her own recognizance Aug. 20, 2018, to seek medical attention, but the case was not entered into the clerk’s records for nearly a month.
“The clerk’s actions are troubling especially since judges and other clerks have tried counseling her in the past,’’ the judges wrote.
McFerrin said there had been some problems and that she has acted on them.
“A lot of changes have been accomplished in this office,’’ she said. “I’m not perfect. Nobody is.”
She said she is still attending training and is learning every day.
A number of issues occurred because of Gardner’s illness and subsequent death, McFerrin said.
“I miss her terribly,’’ and the office misses her knowledge and talent, she said.
“She did her job real well as long as she was well,’’ McFerrin said.
After Gardner’s death, she found case files in her desk that she and two other clerks worked overtime to enter into the record.
Russell said he was authorized to say that Atlantic Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden, Chief Public Defender Brandon Clark and State Court Solicitor Richard E. Braun joined in the request.