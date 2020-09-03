A candidate for the District 2 seat on the McIntosh County Commission is frustrated that because of confusion over a filing deadline, her name won’t be on the November ballot and will have to run as a write-in.
Niki Alford Glenn said she just learned that she should have qualified in early March before she had even decided to seek the post that current county commission chairman David Stevens has held for numerous terms. She asserts the confusion over the deadline was not hers and that she received erroneous information from the McIntosh County Board of Elections.
Glenn said she paid her $234 qualifying fee June 24 and got the nominating petitions necessary to get on the ballot.
She needed 99 signatures but got over 100, and turned in the petitions June 29, Glenn said. The Board of Elections examined and verified the signatures of a sufficient number of qualified voters for her to get on the ballot, Glenn said.
She asserts the board of elections even ran a newspaper ad saying she would be on the November ballot.
“I started campaigning, door-to-door,’’ she said. “I knew I had to with an incumbent to beat.”
Then Doll Gale, the long-time supervisor of elections to whom Glenn is related, called.
“She said she had bad news. I thought something had happened to someone in the family,’’ Glenn said.
Instead Gale told her a mistake had been made reading dates and that she had filed her notification of candidacy too late to comply with state law.
Glenn said she already had been listed as a candidate on the board of elections’ website.
“This past Friday, they took it down,’’ she said.
Glenn said she believes she was given the wrong information, but both the board of elections and secretary of state’s office say she has no recourse but to run as a write-in candidate.
The problem, said Bob Mucha, chairman of the board of elections, was that the law changed last year to hold independents to the same deadlines as party candidates. Mucha said the candidate is ultimately responsible for getting things in on time and complying with all election laws. Although it is sometimes difficult to find up-to-date code books, the secretary of state makes the information readily available.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s website says March 6 is the last day “for an independent or a Political Body Candidate to file a Notice of Candidacy to have his/her name placed on the General Election Ballot.”
That applies to candidates running for state office. Until the law was changed last year, the deadline was late June, and it remains so for federal candidates. The website says June 26 was the deadline this year for an independent or political body candidate for president or vice president to file a notice of candidacy. Glenn said not being on the ballot steepens the hill she has to climb in challenging Stevens.
“I wouldn’t have done all this legwork if I had known I wouldn’t be on the ballot,’’ she said.
She also has to retrace her campaign steps.
“I’ve got to go back to the same people and tell them I have to be a write-in,’’ she said.
She also said it would likely be pointless and counterproductive to try to challenge her omission from the ballot in court.
“I feel like it would be counterproductive,’’ she said. “All I want is a fair election. If the people want David to still be their county commissioner, I’ll shake his hand.”