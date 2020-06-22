Former Glynn Academy student and athlete Xavier McClinton took office as Florida A&M University’s student body president on May 1.
McClinton joined the FAMU student government as a freshman to have an impact on his new community. He served all three years in the Student Senate and has held multiple committee chair roles.
"I ultimately got involved in SGA that early on because I wanted to have a tangible impact on FAMU and try to amplify the voices of the student body,” McClinton said.
FAMU is one of the top-rated Historical Black College and Universities (HBCU) in the United States, as it’s rated No. 7 on U.S. News among the 80 schools.
McClinton said it’s an honor and a huge responsibility to represent the school as it’s student body president.
“FAMU is a premier HBCU and has been at the forefront of the fight for Civil Rights and many other movements,” McClinton said. “My voice holds more weight than I realize sometimes, and I have to remember that when I speak, I’m representing the voices of 10,000 current students and many other youths in the community as well. It’s a responsibility that I’m am grateful for and don’t shy away from.”
McClinton said that he chose to run for this position because he felt like he had the tools to do a good job. There was only one other name on the ballot, and that was the Senate President.
“I believed that I had the tools, connections, and leadership ability to make some long-lasting change at the university, and enjoyed the work that I’d been able to do in SGA over the past three years,” McClinton said. “I believed it was time to take it to a whole new level and to try a new platform of fostering change.”
He ran for office with Carrington Whigham, who McClinton said is one of the most caring, innovative and charismatic leaders he knows.
“She brings so much energy and experience to the team, and it has been a pleasure working with her,” McClinton said.
Despite being in office for a little over a month, McClinton and Whigham have hit the ground running. They participated in the multiple Tallahassee protests and have been vocal with their local police departments and communities.
He said that the protests were not just about what’s been going on in Minnesota, but the shootings and incidents in Tallahassee they wanted to draw attention to and get justice.
“It has been amazing to see the diverse amount of support the protest has been able to gather and the dialogue that’s been kickstarted about ways to fix our community,” McClinton said. “There was a sitdown with some Leon County officials and a few organizers of the protest talking about our demands and some solutions for the community moving forward.”
He said that there had been protests almost daily, and so far, they’ve all been peaceful.
On May 30, McClinton and Whigham released a memorandum, and he said it was to let the students know they feel them, suffer with them, and they’re here for them.
“As a Student Government Association, our most important job is protecting and fighting for our students' wellbeing, and this is no exception,” McClinton said. “We take pride in the fact that HBCU’s have served as a pillar in the community for social change and want to encourage our students to fight for the change we want to see.
“We also wanted to remind the student body of our counseling and mental health resources. A lot of what’s going on is stressful, stirs up emotions, and sometimes some suppressed memories and experiences. It's important to have some trained professionals to be able to talk to in times like these.”
McClinton is at the helm of one of the top HBCU’s in the country, and his message is to continue the work of social justice and civil rights.
“HBCU students, especially FAMU students have been at the forefront of the Civil Rights movement and many others and have always been politically and civically engaged, and now it's our time continue to carry that torch,” McClinton said. “If there’s something in this nation or our communities that we disagree with or that could negatively affect our daily lives, it's our responsibility to speak on it and fight to change it.”
The former Glynn Academy standout athlete said he hopes to send a message to the young people of his community by holding this position.
“Their voice matters, and never let anybody quiet them down,” McClinton said. “If you see something is wrong or can be done better, especially in your community, speak up and be the change you want to see.”