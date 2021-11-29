Polls open 7 a.m. Tuesday to determine the next mayor of Brunswick.
The runoff election features Cosby Johnson and Ivan Figueroa, who earned the most votes among eight candidates in the Nov. 2 general election.
Figueroa said the city needs to continue its focus on economic development. He wants to work with the land bank to rehabilitate abandoned houses “and make them homes again.” He said public safety is his No. 1 priority and a goal will be to fill the more than 20 unfilled officer vacancies. He said the city needs to deal with its flooding problems and roads.
Johnson said his goal is to rebuild the city’s infrastructure and get out of the way of business, which will help the city thrive. He said the city needs to prepare for the upcoming 1 percent Local Option Sales Tax negotiations next year. He also called for stricter code enforcement and a way to help people save their property.
Mail-in and early voting has ended with a total of 492 votes cast. The city has nearly 8,900 registered voters.
There were 119 mail-in ballots requested and 84 were returned. Another 408 people showed up in person during the early voting period, which ended Nov. 24.
Christina Redden, deputy elections supervisor, said the last time there was a runoff for city mayor was in 2013 when Cornell Harvey was elected and an estimated 20 percent of the city’s registered voters cast their votes. Harvey was unopposed in 2017 and cannot run again because of term limits.
Three polling places will be open for city residents to vote: College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave.; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd. and Urbana-Perry Parks, 801 I St. Polls close at 7 p.m.