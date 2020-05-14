The Ahmaud Arbery shooting happened outside city limits, but it was the main topic discussed during Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey’s “fireside chat” Wednesday via teleconference.
“We don’t have much control in what happens,” Harvey said. “You have to demand justice.”
The city played no role in the investigation of the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, but the city has been impacted by the large rallies with people demanding justice and asking why it took 10 weeks for the arrests of the two suspects captured on video.
Greg McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested May 7 and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Arbery. Both remain in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Harvey said there were efforts behind the scenes to put pressure on investigators.
As for the rallies, Harvey said he expects more of them and only asks participants to continue to be thoughtful and peaceful. The one thing he doesn’t want is protesters seeking vigilante justice.
“People are going to come,” he said. “We welcome people here. Some bad people don’t depict what Brunswick is all about. The whole community wants justice.”
He thanked Southeast Georgia Health System employees for providing hand sanitizer and masks at the Friday rally. He expressed hope people will continue to follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Harvey said he understands the national spotlight is on Brunswick and will continue until justice is served.
“We stand with everyone else demanding justice,” he said. “We want justice for Ahmaud.”
New city manager Regina McDuffie participated in the teleconference and expressed concerns about public health for residents and those coming from out of town to the rallies.
“We want to do it in a peaceful, safe manner,” she said.
McDuffie said the organizers of any rally should contact her office in advance.
Harvey opened the meeting with an update on ongoing health guidelines and predicted more COVID-19 cases will be confirmed in the city with more testing.
He said the Reynolds Street entrance to City Hall is the only one open. Hand sanitizer and masks are at the entrance and six-foot social distancing marks on the floor were made to keep the public safe. The public is still encouraged to conduct business online, if possible.