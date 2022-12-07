Mayor Cosby Johnson fielded questions from members of the Brunswick Exchange Club Tuesday during the group’s weekly luncheon.
Responding to a question from a club member, Johnson acknowledged homelessness is a problem for the city but not a unique one. It’s something every mayor in the state has on their plates. Finding a long-term solution for Brunswick is going to involve getting people into stable employment, finding them new housing and treating their medical needs.
It’s one thing to put a roof over someone’s head, but that person needs to have the tools to support themselves from there.
It is going to be an ongoing battle, which is why he’s a proponent of building a shelter and service center in Brunswick to give people shelter in the short term while also providing a hub for them to find the help they need, whether it’s just a new job or long-term mental health treatment.
“I think so many of us are probably all the same: ‘Not in my backyard,’” Johnson said. “I completely understand that, but we also have to find a space that’s smart for it.”
That doesn’t mean the city is being entirely soft on the issue.
“You can’t just be homeless,” Johnson said. “You can’t choose that as an overall lifestyle if you’re going to call Brunswick your home.”
What he is sure of is that closing The Well, a facility in downtown Brunswick that offers daytime shelter, breakfast and social services for homeless people, will not solve the problem.
“We could do that tomorrow. That doesn’t help homelessness. It doesn’t fix it,” Johnson said. “Homeless people don’t go away.”
It’s going to take the collective effort of city and county governments and the various agencies that provide services to the homeless to centralize and build a viable homeless shelter.
On the public safety aspect of the question, Johnson said he would compare Brunswick’s crime statistics to any other city in the country. Two murders that occurred over the weekend were the only two in the city limits this year, he said. Shootings have also been low even when counting those with no victims or no identified shooter.
He also believes much of Brunswick’s crime comes not locally but from the city’s proximity to I-95. The corridor is heavily trafficked and runs all the way up the U.S. East Coast. Much of Brunswick’s issues are likely “bleed-up” from Florida, which, if true, means the city needs to open a dialogue with Florida law enforcement to talk about assistance.
Another member of the club asked Johnson what the city planned to do about parking in the downtown commercial district.
Impact fees could pay for parking improvements, he said. Impact fees are levied on new developments based on the impact they will cause on public infrastructure.
Brunswick has none, which is great for attracting business but not great for keeping property tax rates low. Developers have filed applications for three apartment complexes, each with over 100 units. Those will substantially impact the city’s infrastructure and Brunswick needs to make sure it can accommodate the new residents, he said.
Johnson told the club he’s excited to see how the aeronautics industry expands in Brunswick.
Local governing agencies helped lobby the state government to include $3 million for a roughly 94,000-square-foot expansion to the Coastal Pines Technical College. In total, the project is expected to cost over $32 million and will include training and education space to get students ready for a variety of well-paying industrial jobs.
Johnson singled out the aeronautics industry, noting the wide range of businesses around the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. Gulfstream in particular has jobs that pay a $35-an-hour starting salary to those with the appropriate training.
Coastal Pines’ new facility could be more than just a construction project. It could go a long way toward getting locals trained in modern industries and replacing the old mill jobs that were once the backbone of the local middle class.
Johnson also touched on the topic of law enforcement in the city. Since the passage of a compensation package for public safety personnel earlier this year, the city has drastically improved retention in the Brunswick Police Department, he said. Twelve new officers have been hired this year, with another seven currently undergoing training.
The package includes a $4 pay raise for police officers along with a $3.50 pay raise for firefighters, which balanced out when taking into account a smaller raise given to the Brunswick Fire Department personnel earlier in the year. It also provides a $150 monthly housing stipend for any police officers living within the city limits.
The department has also made headway in restoring its dedicated gang task force, which was put on ice due to insufficient staffing. The task force gives more experienced senior officers a path to further their careers, getting more training and specializing in a particular area of law enforcement.
He said the city also plans to create a drug task force, which it once ran jointly with the county. That group was disbanded following a scandal involving a county officer on the team who had an affair with an informant.
Johnson commended Glynn County Schools Superintendent Scott Spence on the way he and the school system handled a phony report of a school shooting at Brunswick High School last week. BHS was just one of potentially hundreds across the country caught up in similar hoaxes.
Spence runs “a tight ship,” Johnson said, and he complimented him on efficient communication with other government and law enforcement agencies during the incident.
“It was a moment that we were all glad was just a hoax,” Johnson said.
Among other things, Johnson told the club about the city’s plan to take over parks and recreation operations in the city limits, efforts to restart the Liberty Harbor project, grants the city is using to help with residential and business repairs, renovations and upgrades and an initiative to provide childcare as a public service, which is still in the early stages.