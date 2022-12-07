Mayor at Exchange Club 2022
Mayor Cosby Johnson speaks to the Brunswick Exchange Club about a variety of topics at the club’s weekly luncheon on Tuesday.

Mayor Cosby Johnson fielded questions from members of the Brunswick Exchange Club Tuesday during the group’s weekly luncheon.

Responding to a question from a club member, Johnson acknowledged homelessness is a problem for the city but not a unique one. It’s something every mayor in the state has on their plates. Finding a long-term solution for Brunswick is going to involve getting people into stable employment, finding them new housing and treating their medical needs.

