Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Johnson at luncheon
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson speaks Thursday at the Democratic Women’s luncheon at Halyards.

 Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson’s address to the Democratic Women at a luncheon on Thursday carried a strong message of unity, but he didn’t shy away from putting Pinova on the spot, calling for accountability from the company following a massive fire at its L Street plant in April.

“I’m not saying this has been cleared by (the Brunswick City Commission), but this is what my administration will be asking for from Pinova. No. 1, I want you to send your C-suite leaders to our community to answer for that derelict property that they call Pinova,” Johnson said.

