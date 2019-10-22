Darien voters will decide Nov. 5 whether to give Hugh “Bubba” Hodge a third four-year or whether to give city councilman Griffin Lotson.
Voters in the city and county will vote on a T-SPLOST, a 1-cent special purpose local option sales tax for transportation. The tax would be in place for five years or until it raises $7.5 million and would raise the local sales tax rate to 8 percent. Both the city and county cite drainage improvements as a primary need but the money would also improve roads and bridges.
In the city races, Lotson asserts that Darien voters want a change at the top and he's the change they want. Hodge disagrees and says there's no point in changing while the city's on a winning streak.
South Ware Councilman Bubba Skeen is running unopposed for re-election, but here will be at least one new face on the governing panel as three vie for Lotson's North Ward seat. William “Bill” Johnson, who is retired from the trucking industry, faces educator Katie Daniels and retired shrimper Morris Butler.
Hodge points to a spurt of development along the waterfront with a new condo complex to be followed by a boutique hotel and a restaurant at the northern foot of the U.S. 17 bridge over the Darien River. The city will add residents as a couple of subdivisions are built, one on Cathead Creek and another bordering Blue 'N Hall Marina on the north edge of the city.
Hodge said those and other developments are possible because the city has taken steps to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant and install new electronic water meters that are more accurate.
Under his leadership, the city has provided relief for taxpayers, he said.
“We were able to roll back taxes two years in a row. We didn't lose any revenues by doing it,'' he said.
The 55-year-old Hodge works for an estate management firm. He's the first vice president of District 12 of the Georgia Municipal Association, a position he says will help Darien thrive. He has also undergone 300 hours of training in municipal government at UGa's Carl Vincent Institute, which he asserts will make him more effective.
Hodge also is the interim pastor of the Walnut Street Church of Christ.
Lotson said winning the mayor's office has been a mission.
“It's been 20 years ago since I first tried,'' he said. “From Day 1, my goal has been to be mayor of Darien.”
It's hard to get much done from the sideline, but Lotson said he before he ever won office he helped move Darien forward by serving on the committee that hired the city's first professional manager. Previously, the city clerk and mayor were chief administrators, he said.
Lotson says he believes he can get more done from the top.
“If you want to see more positive things done, you've got to be in position,'' he said. “I believe I can bring positive change.”
During his time on the council, Darien has made strides, he said. At one time, the city scraped by on an annual budget of less than $1 million, he said.
“That was ridiculous, for the second oldest planned city in Georgia,'' he said.
The city has since tripled its budget without raising taxes, and Lotson said more can be accomplished with more revenue.
“We've got to do more to raise money than fines, fees, forfeitures and property taxes,'' he said.
Lotson said the best source of revenue is tourism and that he would continue working to attract more visitors by highlighting the Scottish heritage and Gullah-Geechee culture.
“Not a day goes by when I don't promote Darien, Ga., he said.
Now 65, Lotson is still CEO of the nonprofit Sams Memorial Community Economic Development agency that built affordable housing in Darien and Ludowici, each with 40 units.
Johnson says with coming developments, Darien should see a lot more visitors, but the city isn't ready to accommodate them.
“There is no parking in downtown, period,'' he said.
The restaurant at the bridge will have deck seating for more than 200 diner but there's inadequate parking.
“I don't care how good a restaurant is, if you don't have parking, people aren't going to come,'' he said.
He also said the city's main thoroughfare, U.S. 17, is badly in need of beautification.
“We need a streetscape project from the river to Georgia 251,” the northern connector to I-95, he said.
The city should lead the way in attracting industry and in providing job skills for youth so they don't have to move away to make a living, Johnson said.
The county needs vocational training so teens can learn skills in high-paying trades, but it would be difficult for McIntosh County to build a vocational program on its own, he said.
He believes the city and county should explore a partnership to send students to Glynn County's Golden Isles Isles Career Academy which teaches a variety of trade and technical skills, Johnson said.
He wants to hire a full-time fire chief and for the city to acquire a ladder truck with enough reach to fight fires in existing three-story condos and other structures that are under construction. The city once had two ladder trucks but no more, he sdaid.
Johnson said the city needs a grant writer on staff and that objections to the expense are unfounded. A good grant writer will find a way to pay for his own position, Johnson said.
Johnson, a 71-year old Glynn County native, moved to Darien 14 years ago. He said he has lived in Texas, New Mexico, Kentucky and other places and always found a way to serve – be it Lions Club, scouting or other volunteer work – wherever he has been. He wants to serve Darien from a seat on the council, he said.
Katie Daniels said she is running because she remembered a professor's call to service in 1984 when she was a freshman at Albany State.
“He told me to get my education and go back and serve my community,'' Daniels said.
Daniels said entered the race only after a lot of prayer.
“You need grace for this grace,'' she said.
Daniels said more needs to be done to accommodate Darien's aging population.
“We need an adult day care center,'' she said. “There's one in the county, but there's none in the city.”
Daniels has been an educator and said she will begin working again soon at the Job Corps center. Daniels said she had more goals and ideas for service on the council but preferred to lay them out in another forum.
With 45 years as a shrimper, the 62-year-old Butler, now retired, said he understands Darien. He has lived there half his life.
“I've worked with a lot of people,'' as a deacon in his church, he said. “I decided to try my hand at this.”
Darien is strategically located on the waterfront and on I-95 to draw tourists, and Butler said he will do all the can to make the city more attractive to them.
Residents once had plenty of retail with jobs and shopping when the Magnolia Bluff outlet mall was thriving. With its closing, the city lost those jobs and convenient shopping along with the accompanying sales tax revenue.
“Nothing has replaced it. We need a better retail and industrial base,'' and Darien has plenty of land along the interstate and in the industrial park if it can make some deals, he said.
He also pledged to work to enhance lighting downtown so people would feel safer at night and to make the area more attractive.
He also called for a paid fire department, but said there must first be revenue growth to pay for that, the sort of growth that would come with development.
He also pledged to represent his district.
“I'll be a voice to get their desires to the council,'' he said.
Early voting has already begun in Darien, but officials said the turnout has been low.