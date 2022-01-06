Cornell Harvey conducted his last official duty Wednesday as the mayor of Brunswick when he watched his replacement sworn into office and take over as head of the City Commission.
“This will be a memorable night tonight as I pass the gavel on to Cosby Johnson,” Harvey said to open the ceremonial meeting.
Before Johnson took his oath as mayor, Orion L. Douglass, senior State Court judge of Glynn County, swore in Commissioner Felicia Harris to another four-year term in office. Harris could not attend the meeting in person because of an illness, but she took the oath virtually with a full audience in attendance at Old City Hall.
Newly elected Commissioner Kendra L. Rolle was the next to take the oath of office by Douglass.
The evening was a historic event. It marked the first time since Brunswick’s founding that women hold the majority of the five commission seats. Commissioner Julie Martin is the third woman.
Before Johnson took his oath as mayor, Harvey recognized the many dignitaries in the crowd, including U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, state Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, and Glynn County Commissioners Allen Booker, Bill Brunson and Walter Rafolski.
Harvey thanked everyone for their support during his eight years as mayor. He could not seek another term because of term limits.
“There is no power with this commission. The power is yours,” he said.
He urged everyone to support Johnson as he assumes the responsibilities of mayor.
“I believe a new day is coming,” Harvey said. “We have a great leader who will lead this commission.”
He expressed regret he wasn’t able to accomplish all his goals in office.
“I wasn’t able to build a convention center, but here we are,” he said.
After Johnson took his oath, the former mayor and new one hugged before Johnson took his seat with fellow commission members.
The only business conducted was the appointment of Harris as mayor pro-rem, Rolle to the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Johnson to the city finance committee. Martin will continue serving on the Coastal Regional Commission.
After the appointments, Johnson asked the newly elected officials to speak to the audience.
Harris thanked supporters for the opportunity to serve another term and encouraged people to continue to attend meetings. She was unopposed for her bid to serve another term.
“I’m excited about what we will be doing,” she said.
Rolle said she is one of the first millennials to hold public office in the city and promised “bold, courageous leadership.”
“Today is a new day,” she said. “The work starts now.”
Johnson told the audience the meeting was “an important moment” for the city and its residents.
“With each other we can build something special,” he said.
He told the story of his father’s last words before he died: “Be good.” His father summoned him back into the hospital room and repeated the words.
“We have an innate ability to be good to one another,” he said. “We can hold hands with one another and believe in the things that connect us.”
He asked the audience not to applaud but to go to work.
“Find a moment to do good and find a better way to make government good,” he said.