Coastal Community Health Services received recognition Friday from the city leaders of Brunswick for the health care provider’s critical work in the community.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey declared Friday to be “Coastal Community Health Services Day” during a ceremony on the steps of City Hall, in front of which CCHS parked its mobile health unit.
The mobile unit has traveled far and wide, especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. CCHS has used the unit to bring COVID-19 testing to different parts of the community as well as to offer many vaccination clinics.
“What they did was just phenomenal, and I’m really so happy and proud about that,” Harvey said.
Harvey read aloud a proclamation that celebrated CCHS for being a one-stop shop for medical, vision and dental care as well as behavioral health services and for succeeding in its mission to provide the care and treatment that all patients deserve no matter their socio-economic background or medical history.
CCHS has also administered more than 4,500 COVID-19 tests and vaccinated more than 1,500 local residents.
Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of Coastal Community Health Services, said he’s excited for the new downtown office to soon open and that
It’s CCHS’ dedicated team and supportive board of directors who made it all possible.
“It’s your efforts that led us here,” he told those gathered Friday.